FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 48: Hirving Lozano
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 48: Hirving Lozano

57 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Hirving Lozano

Country: Mexico

Rank: 48

Rank in 2018: 49

Position: Midfielder

Age: 27

It wasn't that long ago that Hirving Lozano was pegged as the future of Mexican soccer. Now with 59 senior caps under his belt Lozano is El Tri's present, and their key to having a successful run in Qatar.

"When I think about Lozano, I think about speed," Holden said. "He's a guy that in the wing position can just run past defenders, take guys on with his dribbling and cream chances.

"Something he's also added to his game in the last couple of years is his finishing. His end product let him down before, but you're starting to see him add a couple of goals as well."

Lozano's form with Napoli in the Italian Serie A has left a lot to be desired this season, but the hope is that he can enter the World Cup with some positive momentum.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Croatia's Cinderella story
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Croatia's Cinderella story

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Benjamin Pavard volleys from distance
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Benjamin Pavard volleys from distance

23 hours ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 50: Raúl Jiménez
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 50: Raúl Jiménez

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria

2 days ago
World Cup 2022: 50 reasons to be excited for Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: 50 reasons to be excited for Qatar

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes