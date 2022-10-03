FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 48: Hirving Lozano 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Hirving Lozano

Country: Mexico

Rank: 48

Rank in 2018: 49

Position: Midfielder

Age: 27

It wasn't that long ago that Hirving Lozano was pegged as the future of Mexican soccer. Now with 59 senior caps under his belt Lozano is El Tri's present, and their key to having a successful run in Qatar.

"When I think about Lozano, I think about speed," Holden said. "He's a guy that in the wing position can just run past defenders, take guys on with his dribbling and cream chances.

"Something he's also added to his game in the last couple of years is his finishing. His end product let him down before, but you're starting to see him add a couple of goals as well."

Lozano's form with Napoli in the Italian Serie A has left a lot to be desired this season, but the hope is that he can enter the World Cup with some positive momentum.

