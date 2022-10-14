FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 37: Christopher Nkunku
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 37: Christopher Nkunku

21 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Christopher Nkunku

Country: France
Rank: 37
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Forward
Age: 24

Christopher Nkunku doesn't need the 2022 World Cup to be his moment. The 24-year-old is already one of the most sought after center forwards in the world after his 20-goal, Bundesliga Player of the Year campaign with RB Leipzig last season — a move to a bigger club in the January transfer window is all but certain at this point.

That being said, a good showing from Nkunku in Qatar would put Les Bleus in an even better position to hoist their second consecutive World Cup, and give Nkunku a shot at his first since earning his first call-up in March.

"The French national team were champions in 2018 in Russia," Holden said. "In order to do that again in Qatar, they're going to need a guy like Nkunku alongside Mbappe and Benzema and all these talented players for his vision, his passing and his cutting edge in the final third to potentially make the difference and lead them to another title."

No. 37: Christopher Nkunku

No. 37: Christopher Nkunku
France's Christopher Nkunku is known for his finishing, speed and passing.
Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: The Saudi Maradona

1 hour ago
N'Golo Kanté expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
FIFA World Cup 2022

N'Golo Kanté expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

6 hours ago
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Fabio Grosso bends it vs. Germany
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Fabio Grosso bends it vs. Germany

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes