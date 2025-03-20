Japan becomes first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after host nations

FIFA Men's World Cup
Published Mar. 20, 2025

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Bahrain 2-0 at Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

Second-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo ensured the Samurai Blue secured a spot in Asia Group C's top two automatic qualification places.

At its eighth successive World Cup, Japan joins co-hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico in the expanded 48-team tournament.

"Thanks to the players for their efforts and the fans for their support," Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. "We knew that if we persevered that the goals would come. We will try and win our three remaining games and grow as a team."

Bahrain coach Dragan Talajic said, "It is not surprising that Japan has qualified, as it is a high quality team. They will achieve great results at the World Cup."

Earlier, second-placed Australia took a big step towards a seventh appearance by defeating Indonesia 5-1 in Sydney in the visitor's first game under new coach Patrick Kluivert.

Indonesia's Kevin Diks missed a penalty in the eighth minute, and 10 minutes later Martin Boyle made no mistake with his spot kick to put the Socceroos ahead.

Nishan Velupillay and Jackson Irvine scored before the break and Lewis Miller made it 4-0 on the hour. Ole Romeny pulled one back for Indonesia before Irvine grabbed his second and the hosts' fifth.

The top two from each of the three six-team groups in the third round of Asian qualifying advance to the World Cup while the third- and fourth-placed teams advance to another stage to compete for two more places.

South Korea stayed on top of Group B and on course for an 11th successive World Cup appearance despite drawing with Oman 1-1 in Goyang, just north of Seoul.

Forward Hwang Hee-chan put South Korea ahead just before the break and Oman earned a point through Ali Al-Busaidi's 80th-minute goal.

"People may think this qualification round is easy but we have to work so hard for every match," South Korea captain Son Heung-min said. "A match like this can teach us a lesson. We have to take whatever positive we can from this."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

