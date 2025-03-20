FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2026: Every team that's qualified so far
FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Every team that's qualified so far

Updated Mar. 20, 2025 7:51 p.m. ET

The 2026 World Cup will have a record 48 teams, and Japan became the first nation excluding the three hosts to secure a spot. Other teams could follow in the current international window.

Next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11 and the final will take place on July 19.

Forty-three teams will get their spots through their continent's qualifying process. Another two will secure their berths in the international playoffs featuring six teams and are scheduled for March 2026.

Host nations

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia

What is the breakdown of berths?

  • Asia will have eight direct berths and one in the international playoff.
  • Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the international playoff.
  • North and Central America plus the Caribbean get three direct berths and another two spots in the international playoffs.
  • South America has six direct spots and will send another team to the international playoffs.
  • Oceania will for the first time have one team 100% secured in the World Cup. It could add another via the international playoffs.
  • Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the next World Cup.

Who has qualified so far?

  • The three host countries automatically qualify — and thus occupy three of the CONCACAF spots.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay, Brazil with injury

Lionel Messi ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay, Brazil with injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes