United States
Sergiño Dest Likely Out of USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies Against Belgium, Portugal
United States

Sergiño Dest Likely Out of USA Pre-World Cup Friendlies Against Belgium, Portugal

Published Mar. 9, 2026 12:44 a.m. ET

Sergino Dest appears likely to miss the United States' pre-World Cup friendlies against Belgium and Portugal this month because a leg injury.

Dest was hurt during PSV Eindhoven's Dutch league match against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday, falling and grabbing at his left hamstring. The 25-year-old defender needed assistance to leave the field.

"PSV will not have Sergiño Dest at their disposal for the coming period, a medical examination revealed Sunday," the team said in a statement, describing the ailment as an upper leg injury. "Exactly how long Dest will be sidelined is difficult to predict at this time."

The USA hosts Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on April 1 at Atlanta in World Cup warmup matches. American coach Mauricio Pochettino plans to announce his roster in late May, before friendlies against Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6.

The 15th-ranked USA will start Group D against No. 40 Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California, and then play 27th-ranked Australia six days later at Seattle. The Americans conclude the group stage on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium against the winner of playoffs among Turkey (25), Slovakia (44), Romania (49) and Kosovo (79).

PSV said Dest "is focused on a return toward the final stages of the season, with next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico as an important goal in addition."

Dest has two goals in 37 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

"I will do everything within my power to be back there top fit towards the end of the season and am confident that I will succeed," Dest said in a statement released by the team.

If Dest is unable to play at the World Cup, Tim Weah could be an option at right back along with Alex Freeman and Joe Scally.

share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: A World Cup Volley For The Ages! Australia's Tim Cahill Makes Top 100 Moments List

A World Cup Volley For The Ages! Australia's Tim Cahill Makes Top 100 Moments List

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes