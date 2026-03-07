United States
'Not Good News': USA Defender Sergino Dest Limps Off With Hamstring Injury In PSV Win
United States

'Not Good News': USA Defender Sergino Dest Limps Off With Hamstring Injury In PSV Win

Updated Mar. 7, 2026 9:49 p.m. ET

United States defender Sergiño Dest limped off with an apparent hamstring injury during PSV Eindhoven's 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league on Saturday, putting him in doubt for the national team's upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

Dest grabbed his left hamstring and screamed in pain while covering his eyes after tumbling in his own penalty area chasing Alkmaar’s Wouter Goes in the second half. The fullback was substituted in the 57th minute, leaving the field with the assistance of two medical staff, unable to put weight on his left leg.

"He landed on the ground after a full sprint and grabbed his hamstring. That’s usually not good news," PSV coach Peter Bosz said.

The U.S. hosts Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on April 1 in warmup matches for the World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada in June and July.

Dest, 25, has two goals in 37 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

He joined PSV from Barcelona but was sidelined for nearly 11 months after tearing an ACL in April 2024, missing that year's Copa America. If Dest is unable to play at the World Cup, Juventus defender Tim Weah — who is on loan at Marseille — could slot in at right back. Alex Freeman and Joe Scally are also potential options.

Fellow American Ricardo Pepi scored PSV’s winner from close range in the 86th. It was his 10th league goal this season and 13th over 26 games in all competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Alex Morgan Q&A: Why The USA Great Is Excited For The World Cups in 2026 and 2027

Alex Morgan Q&A: Why The USA Great Is Excited For The World Cups in 2026 and 2027

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes