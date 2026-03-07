'Not Good News': USA Defender Sergino Dest Limps Off With Hamstring Injury In PSV Win

United States defender Sergiño Dest limped off with an apparent hamstring injury during PSV Eindhoven's 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league on Saturday, putting him in doubt for the national team's upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

Dest grabbed his left hamstring and screamed in pain while covering his eyes after tumbling in his own penalty area chasing Alkmaar’s Wouter Goes in the second half. The fullback was substituted in the 57th minute, leaving the field with the assistance of two medical staff, unable to put weight on his left leg.

"He landed on the ground after a full sprint and grabbed his hamstring. That’s usually not good news," PSV coach Peter Bosz said.

The U.S. hosts Belgium on March 28 and Portugal on April 1 in warmup matches for the World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada in June and July.

Dest, 25, has two goals in 37 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

He joined PSV from Barcelona but was sidelined for nearly 11 months after tearing an ACL in April 2024, missing that year's Copa America. If Dest is unable to play at the World Cup, Juventus defender Tim Weah — who is on loan at Marseille — could slot in at right back. Alex Freeman and Joe Scally are also potential options.

Fellow American Ricardo Pepi scored PSV’s winner from close range in the 86th. It was his 10th league goal this season and 13th over 26 games in all competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.