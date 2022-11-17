FIFA World Cup 2022 Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 10: Virgil van Dijk 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Virgil van Djik

Country: Netherlands

Rank: 10

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Center back

Age: 31

Holden's analysis: We have to show Virgil Van Dijk some love. This guy has been so instrumental for Liverpool over the past couple of seasons in the Premier League, winning a Premier League title and also a Champions League.

