ANDY KATZ VIDEOS STORIES

ANDY KATZ
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ANALYST & WRITER
PERSONALITIES
ANDY KATZ
College basketball: What we're excited to see in Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, much more
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga is one of several great matchups this week in college basketball. Andy Katz and John Fanta break it down.
1 DAY AGO
College basketball's opening week: Fun settings, epic upsets and more
Basketball on an aircraft carrier, Keyontae Johnson's inspiring return and upsets galore highlighted the first week of the college hoops sea...
3 DAYS AGO
Gonzaga tops Michigan State in one-of-a-kind setting aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Drew Timme led Gonzaga past Michigan State on Friday, but the unique game played aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln left both sides in awe.
4 DAYS AGO
College basketball preview: Our Final Four picks, All-Americans and more
Who will make the Final Four? Who will be the Player of the Year? We have the answers with our college basketball roundtable.
NOVEMBER 3
