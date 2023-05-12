National Basketball Association
Zach Edey, Kobe Bufkin among 10 Big Ten prospects to watch at NBA Draft Combine
Published May. 12, 2023 2:30 p.m. ET
Andy Katz
College Basketball Analyst & Writer

It was exactly eight weeks ago when Naismith award winner Zach Edey and the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers were shocked by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in what will be remembered as one of, if not the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history.

Fast-forward to now, and Edey is in the process of showing off his skills to scouts while testing the NBA Draft waters and mulling over a decision to keep his name in the draft or return for another season in West Lafayette.

Edey is one of several Big Ten players who are preparing for the upcoming NBA Draft Combine, which is set to take place May 15-21 in Chicago. The combine serves as an important step in the draft process for prospects to interview with and show off their skills to NBA scouts while gathering information on their game and where they need to improve in order to take the next step in the professional ranks.

FOX Sports college basketball reporter Andy Katz recently broke down the game of 10 NBA Draft hopefuls from the Big Ten Conference, including where they currently project and how they can improve their stock.

Here is a look at Katz’s list:

Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana
2022-23 stats: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG
NBA Draft projection: Lottery pick
Katz on Hood-Schifino: "He needs to show he can shoot 3s and run a team."

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana
2022-23 stats: 20.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.0 APG
NBA Draft projection: First round
Katz on Jackson-Davis: "He needs to show he can play away from the basket and hit that corner 3-pointer."

Kris Murray, F, Iowa
2022-23 stats: 20.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG
NBA Draft projection: First round
Katz on Murray: "He needs to prove that he can be a 3-point shooter and show that he can guard bigs and anyone on the perimeter."

Brice Sensabaugh, F, Ohio State
2022-23 stats: 16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG
NBA Draft projection: First round
Katz on Sensabaugh: "It’s all about defense. He’s got to prove he can defend. Everyone knows he can put the ball in the basket."

Kobe Bufkin, G, Michigan
2022-23 stats: 13.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG
NBA Draft projection: First round
Katz on Bufkin: "He is rising right now in all the mock drafts, but can he be a point guard? Can he be a Jordan Poole-type player who can be a combo and run the pick-and-roll?"

Kobe Bufkin leads Michigan to an 85-78 win over Northwestern

Jett Howard, G, Michigan
2022-23 stats: 14.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG
NBA Draft projection: First round
Katz on Howard: "He is a bit of an enigma. He’s got the size and the shooting, but can he be like a Paul George? He needs to show that he can play both sides of the court, especially defensively."

Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois
2022-23 stats: 17.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG
NBA Draft projection: Second round
Katz on Shannon Jr.: "He needs to show he can create and handle the ball off the dribble without committing turnovers."

Cliff Omoruyi, C, Rutgers
2022-23 stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG
NBA Draft projection: Second round
Katz on Omoruyi: "What’s his offensive game? That’s what NBA scouts and personnel are [asking] me. They love his energy and defense."

Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois
2022-23 stats: 9.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG
NBA Draft projection: Second round
Katz on Hawkins: "His offensive game is considered weak. He tries to do a little too much."

Zach Edey, C, Purdue
2022-23 stats: 22.3 PPG, 12.8 RPG
NBA Draft projection: Second round
Katz on Edey: "The National Player of the Year needs to prove he can guard smaller players on the screen-and-roll. Offensively, he’s not going to stretch the floor. He’s obviously going to be inside."

Purdue's Zach Edey delivers a MONSTROUS two-handed jam

