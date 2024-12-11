National Basketball Association
LeBron James given 'excused absence' from Lakers practice for personal reasons
Published Dec. 11, 2024

LeBron James was excused from the Los Angeles Lakers' practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, coach JJ Redick said.

James sat out of the Lakers' victory over Portland on Sunday because of left foot soreness, missing his first game of the season. The top scorer in NBA history also was not at the Lakers' training complex for the first practice during their extended break created by the NBA Cup tournament, but Redick described it as an "excused absence."

Los Angeles' next game is Friday at Minnesota, and Redick isn't sure whether James or fellow starter Austin Reaves will play against the Timberwolves.

"I think both of them it seems like are day to day," Redick said. "Just kind of wait and see how looks (Thursday), wait and see how it looks Friday."

James will turn 40 in less than three weeks, and Redick previously indicated that the Lakers would use their current four-day stretch without a game to give rest to the superstar currently in his record-tying 22nd NBA season.

James expressed a desire earlier this season to play in all 82 games, but both he and the Lakers are now being practical with the inevitable minor injuries that arise during any season.

James hit a slight shooting slump right after Thanksgiving, but he rebounded during the Lakers' road trip with two outstanding games. He scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting in a blowout loss at Miami, and he followed up with 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Atlanta's come-from-behind win over the Lakers last Friday.

The Lakers are on a 3-7 skid since their 10-4 start to the season, but Redick remains confident in their ability to fix the problems that have bedeviled them recently in offensive consistency and defensive intensity. Redick also said he has spoken frequently with James and Anthony Davis about the Lakers' ability to stay mentally strong during bad stretches.

"Honestly, both of them have taken ownership," Redick said. "They're the leaders of the team on the court. I had a great conversation with LeBron last week about the way he played in Miami and Atlanta, beyond just the stats, but the way he played, the way he led. It was great."

Reaves has missed five straight games with a bruised left pelvis. He was limited in Wednesday's practice but is nearing a return to the court, Redick said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

