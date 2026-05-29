Big Bets Report: Bettor Skipping $600k Payout for Chance at $1.7 Million

It’s Game 7 for all the Western Conference marbles on Saturday, between the Thunder and Spurs.

And 1.7 million marbles … er, dollars … are on the line for a prescient DraftKings Sportsbook customer.

Months ago, before that riveting Team USA gold-medal win in men’s hockey, the bettor crafted a four-leg futures parlay. All that remains: a Spurs Western Conference title.

Read on for more on that wager, plus Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy looking to cash in big on the Golden Knights, along with other notable futures bets on NBA and NHL playoffs.

Million-Dollar Decision

Back in February, as the Winter Olympics took place, a DraftKings customer took a liking to the U.S. men’s hockey team. So, as the lead leg to a $2,500 parlay, he took the USA +180 to win the gold.

Then the bettor added Michigan +500 to win March Madness, and in the NBA playoffs, the Knicks +330 to win the Eastern Conference and the Spurs +850 to win the Western Conference.

As I always like to remind at this point: Parlays are not a particularly prudent way to utilize $2,500. Keep it reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Having said that: Add up those parlay odds, and you’ve got a hefty +68528, or in easier-to-digest terms, just beyond 685/1. And as of Friday afternoon, the bettor says he’s going to let it ride, even though he could cash out for more than $600,000.

The first leg settled up on Feb. 21, when Team USA beat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win gold. Then came a six-week wait before Michigan topped UConn 69-63 in the NCAA Tournament title game, on April 6.

That was followed by a seven-week wait before the Knicks completed their sweep of the Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference finals. New York finished off Cleveland with a 130-93 blowout Monday night.

Now, approaching four months after this parlay was built, it’s finally going to settle up on Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

If the No. 2 seed Spurs beat the defending champion and No. 1 seed Thunder in Game 7, this bettor walks away with a whopping $1,713,200 in profit, for a total payout of $1,715,700.

To say it’s gonna be a sweaty Saturday night is a huge understatement. If it’s me, I’m strongly considering that cashout offer. But that’s just me, in the face of life-changing money.

Knight Time

The Golden Knights are arguably the surprise of the NHL playoffs. Late in the regular season, Vegas fired coach Bruce Cassidy and brought in John Tortorella.

Since that point, the Knights are 19-4-1, and they’re coming off a shocking sweep of the top-seeded Avalanche in the Western Conference finals.

That has Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sitting on a very nice ticket. Portnoy jumped on board ahead of Vegas’ second-round series vs. Anaheim, putting $100,000 on Knights +650 to win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas then beat the Ducks in six games, then stunningly ended Colorado’s season.

If the Knights can pick up four more wins – vs. either the Hurricanes or Canadiens – then Portnoy pockets profit of $650,000 (total payout $750,000).

Knockout Knicks Ticket

New York entered the NBA playoffs as the East’s No. 3 seed, behind No. 1 Detroit and No. 2 Boston. And at that time, mid-April, oddsmakers expected the Celtics would represent the East in the NBA Finals.

But six weeks later, it’s the Knicks who are still standing. And they are red-hot, both straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS).

Jalen Brunson & Co. are on an 11-0 SU tear in the postseason, going 10-1 ATS in that stretch. The Knicks are already into the NBA Finals, after back-to-back sweeps of the 76ers and Cavaliers.

Before the playoffs began, one bettor ponied up $20,000 on Knicks +2200 to win the NBA championship. That ticket now needs just four more wins to nail down a hefty $440,000 win (total payout $460,000).

The only downside, as noted above: The NBA’s top two teams are battling it out for the West title. New York will definitely be an NBA Finals underdog.

Still, that’s a helluva ticket to have in hand at this stage.

Prescient Parlay

How about something a lot more relatable to us average Joes and Janes?

Many months ago, a FanDuel Sportsbook customer put 10 bucks on a three-leg futures parlay: Bears to make the NFL playoffs, Michigan to win March Madness and Knicks to win the NBA Finals.

An even more prudent move by the bettor was utilizing a 100 percent profit boost promotion. That hiked the odds from an already sizable +76700 (767/1) to a huge +153401 (just beyond 1534/1).

If the Knicks finish off this huge playoff run by lifting the trophy, then that $10 becomes $15,350.16. That kind of ROI certainly makes the wait worthwhile.

Just Say No

The public betting masses always enjoy wagering on things to happen. Points to be scored, players to have big games, championships to be won.

But betting against things to happen has its proponents, as well, oftentimes sharp bettors.

For example, on May 15, in Kalshi’s prediction markets, a customer made a $26,857 trade that the Thunder wouldn’t win the NBA Finals. The price for that trade was approximately 41%, which translates to +144 odds.

As noted above, the Thunder are in a do-or-die Game 7 in the West finals on Saturday night. If the Thunder advance, that transaction still has a shot with the underdog Knicks in the Finals.

Provided Oklahoma City doesn’t lift a second straight trophy, the customer profits $38,647 (total payout $65,504).

Similarly, on May 22 in Polymarket’s prediction markets, a customer put $20,000 on the Thunder to not win the Finals, at a 46% price (approximately +117 odds).

That stands to profit $23,478 (total payout $43,478).