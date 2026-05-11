2025-26 NBA ECF, WCF MVP Odds: SGA, Brunson Open as Favorites
The NBA is approaching its version of the postseason semifinals — and that round has some extra hardware attached to it.
Let's check out the odds for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference MVP awards at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 12.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Eastern Conference finals MVP
Jalen Brunson: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Cade Cunningham: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Donovan Mitchell: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Karl-Anthony Towns: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
OG Anunoby: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
James Harden: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Western Conference finals MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -214 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)
Victor Wembanyama: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Chet Holmgren: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Anthony Edwards: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Jalen Williams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
De'Aaron Fox: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Here's what to know about these oddsboards:
Reigning MVP: OKC's SGA is the reigning MVP on more than one front. Last season, he won regular-season MVP, Western Conference finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP. Now, he's favored to complete the trifecta again, as he will almost assuredly be named regular-season MVP, and is favored for WCF MVP and Finals MVP. There appears to be no stopping the Canadian superstar or his team, which has swept through the first two rounds of the playoffs, fresh off having the best record in the regular season for the second consecutive season.
Out East: Outside OKC, no team has been hotter than the Knicks, who have won six straight playoff games en route to their second Eastern Conference finals berth in the past three years. Leading the way has been their star guard, Jalen Brunson. After averaging 26.3 points and 6.2 assists in the first round against Atlanta, Brunson stepped it up a level, putting up 29 and six against Philly in Round 2. More impressively, he shot 51.3% from the field and 44.8% from 3 against the Sixers. He's rollin'.
-
2026 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Dybantsa Favored to Land With Wizards
Big Bets Report: Fan Waves White Flag on Lakers, Pockets $13k
2025-26 NBA Title Odds: Thunder, Spurs Favored; Knicks Rising
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
NBA Draft History: Complete list of overall #1 picks since 1947
Who are the 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history?
-
2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Spreads, Lines for Second-Round Series
Big Bets Report: Wild Wolves Wager Hits for Nearly $200k
NBA Playoffs: The quick history of superstar sweeps
-
2026 NBA Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Dybantsa Favored to Land With Wizards
Big Bets Report: Fan Waves White Flag on Lakers, Pockets $13k
2025-26 NBA Title Odds: Thunder, Spurs Favored; Knicks Rising
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
NBA Draft History: Complete list of overall #1 picks since 1947
Who are the 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history?
-
2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Spreads, Lines for Second-Round Series
Big Bets Report: Wild Wolves Wager Hits for Nearly $200k
NBA Playoffs: The quick history of superstar sweeps