2025-26 NBA ECF, WCF MVP Odds: SGA, Brunson Open as Favorites

The NBA is approaching its version of the postseason semifinals — and that round has some extra hardware attached to it.

Let's check out the odds for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference MVP awards at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 12.

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Eastern Conference finals MVP

Jalen Brunson: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Cade Cunningham: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Donovan Mitchell: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

OG Anunoby: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

James Harden: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Western Conference finals MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -214 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Victor Wembanyama: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Chet Holmgren: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Anthony Edwards: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jalen Williams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

De'Aaron Fox: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Here's what to know about these oddsboards:

Reigning MVP: OKC's SGA is the reigning MVP on more than one front. Last season, he won regular-season MVP, Western Conference finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP. Now, he's favored to complete the trifecta again, as he will almost assuredly be named regular-season MVP, and is favored for WCF MVP and Finals MVP. There appears to be no stopping the Canadian superstar or his team, which has swept through the first two rounds of the playoffs, fresh off having the best record in the regular season for the second consecutive season.

Out East: Outside OKC, no team has been hotter than the Knicks, who have won six straight playoff games en route to their second Eastern Conference finals berth in the past three years. Leading the way has been their star guard, Jalen Brunson. After averaging 26.3 points and 6.2 assists in the first round against Atlanta, Brunson stepped it up a level, putting up 29 and six against Philly in Round 2. More impressively, he shot 51.3% from the field and 44.8% from 3 against the Sixers. He's rollin'.