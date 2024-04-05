National Basketball Association NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year Published Apr. 5, 2024 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the NBA dates its history back to 1946, the NBA MVP has only been awarded since the 1955-56 season. During the 2022-23 season, the NBA renamed the award after Michael Jordan. Check out the complete list of NBA MVP winners including their team below:

NBA MVPs

Who has the most NBA MVPs?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has won the most NBA MVP awards with six. Michael Jordan and Bill Russell are just behind him with five wins a piece. Below is a list of all the players with multiple MVP awards:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 6

Bill Russell - 5

Michael Jordan - 5

LeBron James - 4

Wilt Chamberlain - 4

Larry Bird - 3

Magic Johnson - 3

Moses Malone - 3

Bob Pettit - 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2

Karl Malone - 2

Nikola Jokić - 2

Steve Nash - 2

Stephen Curry - 2

Tim Duncan - 2

