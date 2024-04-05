National Basketball Association
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
Published Apr. 5, 2024

While the NBA dates its history back to 1946, the NBA MVP has only been awarded since the 1955-56 season. During the 2022-23 season, the NBA renamed the award after Michael Jordan. Check out the complete list of NBA MVP winners including their team below:

NBA MVPs

  • 2022–23: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 2021–22: Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)
  • 2020–21: Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)
  • 2019–20: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 2018–19: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 2017–18: James Harden (Houston Rockets)
  • 2016–17: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • 2015–16: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • 2014–15 : Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • 2013–14: Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • 2012–13 : LeBron James (Miami Heat)
  • 2011–12 : LeBron James (Miami Heat)
  • 2010–11: Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls)
  • 2009–10: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • 2008–09: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
  • 2007–08: Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 2006–07: Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)
  • 2005–06: Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns)
  • 2004–05: Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns)
  • 2003–04: Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • 2002–03 : Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)
  • 2001–02: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)
  • 2000–01: Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 1999–00 : Shaquille O'Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1998–99: Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)
  • 1997–98 : Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)
  • 1996–97: Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)
  • 1995–96 : Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)
  • 1994–95: David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)
  • 1993–94 : Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)
  • 1992–93: Charles Barkley (Phoenix Suns)
  • 1991–92 : Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)
  • 1990–91 : Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)
  • 1989–90: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1988–89: Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1987–88: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)
  • 1986–87 : Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1985–86 : Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)
  • 1984–85: Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)
  • 1983–84 : Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)
  • 1982–83 : Moses Malone (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 1981–82: Moses Malone (Houston Rockets)
  • 1980–81: Julius Erving (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 1979–80 : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1978–79: Moses Malone (Houston Rockets)
  • 1977–78: Bill Walton (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • 1976–77: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1975–76: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • 1974–75: Bob McAdoo (Buffalo Braves)
  • 1973–74: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 1972–73: Dave Cowens (Boston Celtics)
  • 1971–72: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 1970–71 : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 1969–70 : Willis Reed (New York Knicks)
  • 1968–69: Wes Unseld (Baltimore Bullets)
  • 1967–68: Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 1966–67 : Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 1965–66: Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 1964–65 : Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
  • 1963–64: Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)
  • 1962–63 : Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
  • 1961–62 : Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
  • 1960–61 : Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
  • 1959–60: Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors)
  • 1958–59: Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)
  • 1957–58: Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
  • 1956–57 : Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)
  • 1955–56: Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Who has the most NBA MVPs?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has won the most NBA MVP awards with six. Michael Jordan and Bill Russell are just behind him with five wins a piece. Below is a list of all the players with multiple MVP awards:

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 6
  • Bill Russell - 5
  • Michael Jordan - 5
  • LeBron James - 4
  • Wilt Chamberlain - 4
  • Larry Bird - 3
  • Magic Johnson - 3
  • Moses Malone - 3
  • Bob Pettit - 2
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2
  • Karl Malone - 2
  • Nikola Jokić - 2
  • Steve Nash - 2
  • Stephen Curry - 2
  • Tim Duncan - 2
