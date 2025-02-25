National Basketball Association LaVar Ball in first comments since foot amputation: 'If I wanted to, I'd grow it back' Published Feb. 25, 2025 4:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LaVar Ball broke his silence following his foot amputation in a way that only he can.

The father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball made an on-brand claim, similar to the confident predictions he made about his sons, in a pair of TikTok videos posted by the user Primby.

"For everyone asking how I'm feeling — I may not have my foot anymore, but you know what I got now? That Primby TikTok verification!" Ball said in one video. "Did y'all forget I'm LaVar? If I wanted to, I'd grow it back!"

"Everyone heard what happened," Ball added in another TikTok video. "And y'all can take my foot, but you know what you can't take? That Primby account!"

In both videos, Ball also recited a line from his son LiAngelo Ball's hit song "Tweaker." He appears to be one of many contributors to the Primby account.

Ball underwent the procedure to remove his right foot earlier in February as he dealt with a "serious" medical issue, TMZ reported on Feb. 19. It hasn't been revealed what that medical issue is yet.

In the photos that emerged of Ball shortly after the operation, though, he appeared to be in a good mood. He was smiling while sitting in a wheelchair with a wrap around the bottom of his right leg.

When the Charlotte Hornets were in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers last week, LaMelo Ball shared on social media that he visited his dad following his operation.

"Seen my dawg b4 da game," Ball wrote with a photo of his father in an Instagram story. "It was only right. i love u pops 5L and after."

LaVar Ball was a multi-sport star athlete in the Los Angeles area, playing basketball and football in high school. He played college basketball at West Los Angeles College, Washington State and Cal State Los Angeles. He later was a tight end at Long Beach City College and spent time on the practice squads of the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers in the mid-1990s.

Ball became a prominent figure when his eldest son, Lonzo, emerged as a top draft prospect at UCLA during the 2016-17 season. He made bold claims about both his and his sons' athletic abilities that year while also wishing that the Lakers would draft Lonzo. The Lakers wound up selecting Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but they traded him two years later.

