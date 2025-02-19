National Basketball Association LaVar Ball, father of LaMelo and Lonzo, undergoes foot amputations due to health issue Updated Feb. 19, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LaVar Ball, the father of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, had his right foot amputated due to a "serious medical issue," according to a report from TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

Ball underwent the procedure on Wednesday and is in "good spirits," according to the report.

Ball has been in the public spotlight since 2017, when Lonzo, his oldest son, became eligible for the NBA Draft. Ball famously said that Lonzo was going to be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Months later, the Lakers drafted Lonzo with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

He's also known for his hot takes, like saying he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one or that Lonzo was the best player on a Lakers team with LeBron James.

In 2016, the now-57-year-old Ball founded "Big Baller Brand," with each of his sons — LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo — having signature shoes. The website for "Big Baller Brand" was shut down in 2019 and his since reopened.

In 2017, Ball helped set up the Junior Basketball Association with the funding he received from "Big Baller Brand." LiAngelo and LaMelo both played in the league.

As for Ball's sons, LaMelo Ball is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game for the Hornets this season, and Lonzo Ball recently appeared in his first NBA game in three years with the Bulls due to ongoing knee injuries.

LiAngelo Ball previously played for the Hornets' G League affiliate but has never appeared in an NBA game. He most recently played for Astros de Jalisco in Mexico. In the absence of a basketball career, LiAngelo has launched a successful rap career, even performing at this year's All-Star Weekend.

LaMelo (2020) and Lonzo Ball (2017) were each top-three selections in their respective NBA drafts.

