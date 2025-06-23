2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Flagg Favored; VJ Edgecombe Leaps

The NBA season has begun, meaning fans have already got a look at the league's newcomers.

Let’s dive into the odds for Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 27.

Odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year 2025-26

Cooper Flagg: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

VJ Edgecombe: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Tre Johnson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dylan Harper: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kon Knueppel: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Ace Bailey: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cedric Coward: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Walter Clayton Jr.: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Here is what to know about the ROY oddsboard:

The Favorite: After going No. 1 to Dallas in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg opened as the -185 favorite to win the award for top rookie. A few months later, he remains atop the board, and he had his biggest game so far on Sunday night against Toronto, helping guide the Mavs to their first win of the season with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block.

The No. 2: However, Flagg hasn't been the biggest rookie story so far. That designation belongs to Philly's VJ Edgecombe. In his first professional game, Edgecombe dropped 34 points in the Sixers' 117-116 win over Boston on Oct. 22. It was the most points scored by a rookie in their debut since Wilt Chamberlain scored 43 way back on Oct. 24, 1959. He added seven rebounds and three assists in that win. Edgecombe followed that up with 15 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in a 124-121 win over the Hornets on Oct. 25. With that, he jumped from +2500 after the draft all the way up to +190 one week into the season.

