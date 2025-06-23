National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Flagg Favored; VJ Edgecombe Leaps
National Basketball Association

2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Flagg Favored; VJ Edgecombe Leaps

Updated Oct. 27, 2025 11:26 a.m. ET

The NBA season has begun, meaning fans have already got a look at the league's newcomers. 

Let’s dive into the odds for Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 27.

Odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year 2025-26

Cooper Flagg: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
VJ Edgecombe: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Tre Johnson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Dylan Harper: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Kon Knueppel: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Ace Bailey: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Cedric Coward: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Walter Clayton Jr.: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Here is what to know about the ROY oddsboard: 

The Favorite: After going No. 1 to Dallas in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg opened as the -185 favorite to win the award for top rookie. A few months later, he remains atop the board, and he had his biggest game so far on Sunday night against Toronto, helping guide the Mavs to their first win of the season with 22 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block. 

The No. 2: However, Flagg hasn't been the biggest rookie story so far. That designation belongs to Philly's VJ Edgecombe. In his first professional game, Edgecombe dropped 34 points in the Sixers' 117-116 win over Boston on Oct. 22. It was the most points scored by a rookie in their debut since Wilt Chamberlain scored 43 way back on Oct. 24, 1959. He added seven rebounds and three assists in that win. Edgecombe followed that up with 15 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in a 124-121 win over the Hornets on Oct. 25. With that, he jumped from +2500 after the draft all the way up to +190 one week into the season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes