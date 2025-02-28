National Basketball Association
Sixers rule out Joel Embiid for remainder of season due to lingering left knee injury
Published Feb. 28, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET

Joel Embiid's season is over. The Philadelphia 76ers announced on Friday that they are shutting down their All-Star center for the remainder of the season due to the left knee injury that has kept him out of 40 games already this season.

A treatment plan hasn't been determined yet, but Embiid is set to undergo further evaluation to determine the next steps, according to the Sixers' statement on Friday.

Embiid ends his season having averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 19 appearances. He signed a three-year, $193 million contract extension with the Sixers in September 2024 that will pay him an average annual salary of $64.3 million through the 2028-29 season.

The Sixers are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-38, but are only 2.5 games back of qualifying for the Play-In Tournament as the No. 10 seed.

