National Basketball Association 2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote Updated Jan. 18, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 16-18. Here's everything you need to know about the voting process that decides who will make the trip to Indianapolis.

NBA All-Star Voting Results

After the third fan returns were released on January 18th, here are the top 5 vote leaders for each position:

Western Conference

Frontcourt

Guards

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Conference

Frontcourt

Guards

Full results and vote totals can be found here. The next update will be on January 25th.

When does 2024 NBA All-Star Voting start?

NBA All-Star Voting for the 2024 game began on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. All-star voting runs until Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

How to vote for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Fans are able to vote for the NBA All-Star Game starters on the NBA app or NBA.com.

This year, the NBA is including a new wrinkle called "3-for-1 Days." On these days, fans will have six days when their vote will count three times, with the first day taking place on Christmas Day.

Additional 3-for-1 Days will be available on Monday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 12, Monday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 19.

How does NBA All-Star Voting work?

NBA All-Star Game starters are selected by fans, NBA players and the media. Fan votes make up 50 percent of the vote. All current players and a select group of media representatives will account for 25 percent each. Players and media only submit one ballot.

How are reserves selected?

Reserves are chosen by a vote among head coaches, though head coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players. There are seven reserves per conference.

When will the voting results be released?

Fan voting updates will be shared on Jan. 4, 11 and 18. TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25. The reserves will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 1 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.

Check back here for updates on voting results including the leaders and the rosters.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, Indiana.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Stephen Curry

share

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more