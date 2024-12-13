National Basketball Association Bronny James scores career-high 30 points in first G League road game Published Dec. 13, 2024 12:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bronny James set a new career-high for points while on assignment with the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.

James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, scored 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field in South Bay's 106-100 loss to the Valley Suns. It was James' first G League road game.

On the season, James is averaging 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the G League. James has made seven appearances for the Lakers this season.

The Lakers selected James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

