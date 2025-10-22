National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Cup Odds: Thunder Favored to Repeat Ahead of Opening Games
Published Oct. 31, 2025 11:54 a.m. ET

After the NBA preseason, but before the NBA postseason, and then mixed into the NBA regular season, is the NBA in-season tournament, now known as the NBA Cup.

Make sense?

For the third consecutive year, the NBA will host the NBA Cup (remember, it was formerly the in-season tournament), where all 30 teams are separated into different groups within their respective conferences and participate in group play, seeing which squads can qualify for the knockout rounds. 

The Lakers won it in 2023-24, and the Thunder won it last season. 

Which squad will stop OKC from defending its NBA Cup title, if any?

 

Let's check out all the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

FRIDAY, OCT. 31

Celtics @ 76ers (-4.5, -192)
Hawks (-2.5, -135) @ Pacers
Raptors @ Cavaliers (-7.5, -298)
Knicks (-4.5, -180) @ Bulls
Lakers @ Grizzlies (-2.5, -142)
Jazz @ Suns (-3.5, -155)
Nuggets (-4.5, -198) @ Blazers
Pelicans @ Clippers (-11.5, -535)

EAST GROUP A WINNER

Cavaliers: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Hawks: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Raptors: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Pacers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Wizards: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

EAST GROUP B WINNER

76ers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Pistons: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Magic: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
Celtics: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Nets: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

EAST GROUP C WINNER

Knicks: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Bucks: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Heat: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Bulls: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Hornets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

 

WEST GROUP A WINNER

Thunder: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)
Wolves: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Kings: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Suns: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Jazz: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

WEST GROUP B WINNER

Clippers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Lakers: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Grizzlies: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Mavericks: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Pelicans: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

WEST GROUP C WINNER

Nuggets: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Rockets: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Warriors: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Spurs: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Blazers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

NBA CUP WINNER

Thunder: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Cavaliers: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Knicks: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Nuggets: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Rockets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Magic: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Clippers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Warriors: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Hawks: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
76ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

NBA CUP MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Jalen Brunson: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Donovan Mitchell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Nikola Jokić: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Anthony Edwards: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Kevin Durant: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Trae Young: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Paolo Banchero: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Luka Dončić: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Cade Cunningham: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

