2024 NBA All-Star Game: Weekend schedule, location, format

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner. The weekend kicks off with the NBA Rising Stars practice on Friday, February 16 and is capped off with the 73rd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Check out everything you need to know about this year's game, including the full schedule, how to watch, voting results, and more.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Friday, February 16

NBA Rising Stars practice - 12 p.m. (NBA TV)

Basketball Hall of Fame news conference - 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA Rising Stars - 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, February 17

NBA All-Star practice - 11 a.m. (NBA TV)

HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver's news conference - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

NBA All-Star Saturday night - 8 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, February 18

G League Up Next game - 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

NBA All-Star Game - 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

2024 NBA All-Star Location

This year's NBA All-Star Game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana - the home of the Indiana Pacers. Indianapolis will host NBA All-Star Weekend for the first time since 1985.

2024 NBA All-Star Format

Since 2018, the NBA All-Star Game has featured an All-Star draft picked by the top vote receiver in each conference . This year, the game will feature the return of its classic format of the Eastern Conference versus the Western Conference.

The NBA also has reinstated the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters. This replaces the untimed fourth quarter in which both teams battled to reach a Final Target Score that had been used since 2020.

Teams will still continue to compete to win each quarter with the winning team receiving money for a charitable organization of their choice.

2024 NBA All-Star Voting

The NBA released it's third round returns from fan voting on January 18th. On January 25h, the All-Star starters will be announced on TNT. Follow the full results, leaders and rosters on our NBA All-Star Voting guide.

