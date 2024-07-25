Summer Olympics
2024 Olympics odds: USA heavy favorite to win most gold medals in Paris
Summer Olympics

2024 Olympics odds: USA heavy favorite to win most gold medals in Paris

Published Jul. 25, 2024 2:15 p.m. ET

The 2024 Paris Olympics are here!  

If you are a bettor, you'll have ample opportunities to throw a couple of bucks down on some of your favorite athletes while they represent their countries on the international stage.

And if you want to wager on which country will win the most gold medals in Paris, there's also a market for that. 

So, which country is favored to win the most golds?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

OLYMPIC GAMES 2024 — MOST GOLD MEDALS: *

USA: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)
China: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
France: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Japan: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Great Britain: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Netherlands: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Germany: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Australia: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Italy: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Hungary: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Cuba: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Jamaica: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
Brazil: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)
South Korea: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)
Canada: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)
Spain: +250000 (bet $10 to win $25,010 total)

*odds as of 7/25/24

As you can see from that betting board, the United States are heavy favorites to win the most gold medals.

Here are a few sports where Team USA is favored to take the top spot on the podium.

Golf

American Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +300 over the rest of the field. Second on the board is another American — Xander Schauffele — at +600.

Men's Basketball

LeBron James, Steph Curry and a host of NBA All-Stars will lead the charge for this squad. Currently, the team is the heavy favorite to win gold at -500. LeBron is the favorite to have the most assists for the team, while Curry has the shortest odds to lead the team in scoring.

Women's Basketball

The women's team has won gold in every Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games. At -1800, they're heavy favorites to take it all again in Paris.

Women's Soccer

Unlike the men's national team, the USWNT is at the top of the board at +175. However, reigning World Cup champion Spain is closing in and is right behind at +200.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Summer Olympics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Morocco-Argentina suspended nearly two hours at Paris Olympics after fans rush field

Morocco-Argentina suspended nearly two hours at Paris Olympics after fans rush field

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes