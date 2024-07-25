Summer Olympics 2024 Olympics odds: USA heavy favorite to win most gold medals in Paris Published Jul. 25, 2024 2:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Paris Olympics are here!

If you are a bettor, you'll have ample opportunities to throw a couple of bucks down on some of your favorite athletes while they represent their countries on the international stage.

And if you want to wager on which country will win the most gold medals in Paris, there's also a market for that.

So, which country is favored to win the most golds?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

OLYMPIC GAMES 2024 — MOST GOLD MEDALS: *

USA: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

China: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

France: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Japan: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Great Britain: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Netherlands: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Germany: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Australia: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Italy: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Hungary: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cuba: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Jamaica: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Brazil: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

South Korea: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

Canada: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010 total)

Spain: +250000 (bet $10 to win $25,010 total)

*odds as of 7/25/24

As you can see from that betting board, the United States are heavy favorites to win the most gold medals.

Here are a few sports where Team USA is favored to take the top spot on the podium.

Golf

American Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +300 over the rest of the field. Second on the board is another American — Xander Schauffele — at +600.

Men's Basketball

LeBron James, Steph Curry and a host of NBA All-Stars will lead the charge for this squad. Currently, the team is the heavy favorite to win gold at -500. LeBron is the favorite to have the most assists for the team, while Curry has the shortest odds to lead the team in scoring.

Women's Basketball

The women's team has won gold in every Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games. At -1800, they're heavy favorites to take it all again in Paris.

Women's Soccer

Unlike the men's national team, the USWNT is at the top of the board at +175. However, reigning World Cup champion Spain is closing in and is right behind at +200.



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share