Women's National Basketball Association 2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA women favored despite no Caitlin Clark Published Jul. 22, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET

The Team USA women's basketball squad lost 117-109 to the WNBA All-Stars.

However, bettors shouldn't be concerned about them winning gold in Paris — at least according to Caitlin Clark.

"They're gonna be just fine — they're gonna win gold and dominate, so I'm not worried," Clark said in her postgame presser after she, along with fellow rookie Angel Reese, helped lead the All-Stars to victory over the roster that's headed to the 2024 Olympics this week.

And according to the odds, Clark's prediction could be spot on.

Like the men's side, the American women's basketball team is the heavy favorite to win it all this summer. It is first on the oddsboard at -1800. Australia is second at +2200.

Let's check out the entire board at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 22.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL ODDS:

USA: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total)

Australia: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Spain: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

France: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Belgium: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Japan: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

China: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Canada: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Serbia: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Germany: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Puerto Rico: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Nigeria: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

The women's basketball Olympic team is a perennial winner; it has won gold nine times and is on a consecutive run of winning gold dating back to the 1996 Atlanta games.

It took home bronze in 1992 and silver in 1976.

As usual, this year's team features a mix of WNBA veterans, champions and Olympians, such as Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart , A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray. Newbies on the roster include Alyssa Thomas , Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper .

One name notably missing from the Olympic lineup is Clark, and "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd explained why the USA could have benefited from including her.

Has Caitlin Clark proved she belonged in the Olympics?

"She helped her WNBA All-Star team beat the USA women's Olympic team this weekend. She was the best playmaker — she had 10 assists," Cowherd said Monday. "Clearly, she stretches the floor, she's great with spacing and she's also — in my opinion — the perfect Olympic or All-Star player."

"The women's Olympic team said, ‘You know, if we put her on the team, there is no question she’s gonna be a distraction.' Well, you know what's a distraction? Her not on the team. Caitlin Clark belongs on the Olympic team."

