2024 Olympics golf odds: Scheffler favored, Schauffele looks to repeat

The Olympic golf competition is an individual stroke play tournament that takes place over four days, with 72 holes played in total.

The golfer with the lowest cumulative score after all four rounds wins the gold medal, with the silver and bronze medals going to the second and third place finishers, respectively.

The format is similar to events on the PGA and LPGA Tours.

Some of the biggest names in the golf world will represent their countries in Paris.

Like most golf tournaments, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the gold medal at +310.

Scheffler has played 15 events this year, won six times, finished runner-up twice and made the top 10 in 13 of those tournaments. He is the defending Masters champion.

Let's check out the odds for the Top 15 from Fan Duel Sportsbook.

Olympic Golf Odds List: *

Scottie Scheffler, USA: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Xander Schauffele, USA: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rory McIlroy, IRL: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Ludvig Aberg, SWE: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Collin Morikawa, USA: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jon Rahm, ESP: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Viktor Hovland, NOR: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tommy Fleetwood, GBR: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Hideki Matsuyama, JPN: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Joaquin Niemann, CHI: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Corey Connors, CAN: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Tom Kim, KOR: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Shane Lowry, IRL: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick, GBR: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Min Woo Lee, AUS: +4100 (bet $10 to win $420 total)

* Odds as of July 12

Four years ago, Xander Schauffele won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

He's coming off a major win at the PGA Championship and has 11 Top Ten placements this year.

Schauffele has the second-lowest odds to defend his title at +700.

After a very disappointing finish at the US Open in which he missed two putts inside four feet on the last three holes, Rory McIlroy will look to bounce back in a big way in Paris.

Rory McIlroy was part of a seven-man playoff for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, eliminated on the third of four extra holes. "I never tried so hard to finish third," he said at the time.

He is +700 to win the gold medal for Ireland.

