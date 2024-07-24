PGA Tour 2024 3M Open odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jul. 24, 2024 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

After an exciting two-week stretch across the pond, we are in the final push toward the 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The action continues this week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.

The event will be played at TPC Twin Cities for the sixth straight year and is a Par-71 track that measures 7,431 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Coming off a major championship, most of the big names will not be in the field this week, as many prepare for the Olympics and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Which is why we will see some new faces atop of the betting board this week.

Tony Finau is the current favorite at +1100. Understandably so, as Finau won the tournament back in 2022 at 17 under par and finished tied for seventh here a year ago.

Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala and Billy Horschel sit just behind Finau at +1800, +2000, +2200 and +2200, respectively.

After Billy Horschel's fantastic T-2 performance at the Open, his odds moved from +3000 to +2200.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS LIST via DraftKings Sportsbook*

Tony Finau: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Sam Burns: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Akshay Bhatia: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Sahith Theegala: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Billy Horschel: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Luke Clanton: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tom Hoge: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Keith Mitchell: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Keegan Bradley: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

J.T. Poston: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cam Davis: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

*Odds as of 7/24

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Akshay Bhatia +2800

Adam Hadwin +4500

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share