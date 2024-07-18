Summer Olympics 2024 Olympic soccer odds: France favored; Team USA looks to bounce back Published Jul. 18, 2024 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coming off gold medals in both the 2016 Olympics in Rio and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, there will be no three-peat for Brazil, as it failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

At Paris 2024 , 16 nations will compete in men’s football. Participants will be drawn into groups of four, with eight progressing to the quarterfinals.

Each team's 18-player roster is restricted to players under the age of 23, with an exception for three players who can be older.

Team USA is in the field and currently hold the fifth-best odds to win the gold medal at +1600.

The USMNT will return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008. The competition is an important part of the development of younger players, as it will provide some of the nation’s top young talent with the opportunity to face elite opposition on the world stage.

Let's check out the latest gold medal odds for men's soccer at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 18.

France: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Spain: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Argentina: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Morocco: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

USA: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Paraguay: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Egypt: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Japan: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Ukraine: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Mali: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Guinea: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Uzbekistan: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Israel: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

New Zealand: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Iraq: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Dominican Republic: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

As the host nation, France is the favorite to win the gold medal at +230. It will be led by captain Alexandre Lacazette.

Spain and Argentina, coming off Euro and Copa América championships, are just behind France on the oddsboard at +260 and +275, respectively.

The Men's Olympic soccer tournament is set to begin on July 24.

Are you backing Team USA to win the gold medal in Paris?

