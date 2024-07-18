Women's Olympic Tournament 2024 Olympic soccer odds: USWNT favored to win gold; Spain closing in Published Jul. 18, 2024 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Summer Olympics are on the horizon, and bettors are already enthusiastic about backing their favorite women's soccer teams.

Currently, the USWNT has the shortest odds at +175 to capture the gold medal in Paris. Emma Hayes was named Team USA's new coach back in November. In one of her first major decisions, she selected an 18-player roster, which excluded longtime veteran Alex Morgan.

Next on the board — and very close behind the U.S. — is Spain at +200. August will mark the one-year anniversary of the country's World Cup victory.

Can it strike Paris-gold in 2024 like it did in Australia in 2023?

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the odds via DraftKings for the tournament that kicks off on July 25.

WOMEN'S OLYMPIC SOCCER WINNER: *

USA: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Spain: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

France: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Japan: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Australia: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Germany: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Brazil: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Canada: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Colombia: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Nigeria: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Zambia: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New Zealand: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 7/18/24

USWNT wins 5th consecutive SheBelieves Cup behind Sophia Smith

FOX Sports soccer analyst Laken Litman wrote about Hayes and the USWNT as they prepare for Paris.

"This will be a massive opportunity for Hayes, coaching in her first major tournament as the USWNT's head coach," Litman noted. "In her selection, she included eight players from the 2021 Olympics team, 10 from last summer's World Cup squad, as well as four who have never represented the U.S. in a major tournament."

Litman also explained that Hayes is "ushering in a youth movement," as the USWNT's average is 26.8 (30.8 was the average age of the Olympic squad that competed in Tokyo in 2021).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share