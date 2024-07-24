Major League Baseball Yankees' Aaron Judge, Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Alabama's Jalen Milroe exchange gifts Published Jul. 24, 2024 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What happens when a Yankee, a Knick and an Alabama quarterback walk into Yankee Stadium? They exchange gifts, of course.

Ahead of the New York Yankees' Wednesday night game against the New York Mets, Aaron Judge gave New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson a pair of cleats, with the right one reading "keep running the city."

Of course, Brunson recently earned All-NBA honors after averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game for the Knicks last season, while shooting 47.9/40.1/84.7. He then averaged 32.4 points per game in the playoffs, helping lead New York to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson recently signed a four-year extension with the Knicks, potentially leaving $113 million on the table — giving the team more financial flexibility — had he waited one more season to sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, Judge gave Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe a bat, while the signal-caller gave Judge a No. 99 Alabama jersey.

Milroe is entering his second season as Alabama's full-time quarterback after a 2023 campaign that saw him make continual progress. All in all, Milroe totaled 2,834 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 172.2 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns and finished sixth in Heisman voting, while helping the Crimson Tide crack the College Football Playoff.

Milroe now has a new head coach, as the legendary Nick Saban stepped down after 17 years and Alabama hired away former Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer.

As for Judge, the 2022 AL MVP is on course to claim AL MVP honors once again this season, as he has totaled 35 home runs and 89 RBIs, while boasting a .309/.439/.674 slash line. That said, the Yankees have lost 21 of their last 31 games and are now in second place in the AL East behind the Baltimore Orioles at 60-43.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Aaron Judge Jalen Brunson Jalen Milroe

share