Alex Vesia On Daughter’s Passing: ‘We’re Carrying Her With Us Every Day’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Vesia closed his eyes, turned his head to the side and paused for a moment to compose himself Friday morning as he prepared to speak publicly for the first time since the loss of his newborn daughter during last year’s World Series.

"Bear with me," the Dodgers reliever said before looking down at his phone and beginning an emotional six-minute statement, during which he thanked the Dodgers, the Blue Jays and fans worldwide for their support. He disclosed that he and his wife, Kayla, began therapy about six weeks ago and encouraged others who are dealing with a similar tragedy to also seek help.

"The lessons we’ve learned from this is that life can change in an instant," Vesia said, taking deep breaths, pausing and tapping his chest at times to get through the statement. "Ten minutes is all it took. Sterling Sol was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her and love her. Our time together was far too short. Kay and I will keep those precious moments and memories to ourselves. I hope that anyone listening can empathize and respect our wishes for privacy as we continue to heal and as we navigate the ups and downs of a baseball season."

Vesia was one of the Dodgers’ most reliable late-inning arms when he was left off the World Series roster on Oct. 24 due to what the team described at the time as a deeply personal family matter. His daughter passed away two days later. Vesia and his wife shared the tragic news in an Instagram post on Nov. 7.

As difficult as it was to step away during the World Series, Vesia said Friday that it was also an easy decision.

"I was not prepared to not bring my baby girl home, but we’re carrying her with us every day," Vesia said. "It’s been hard, but we’re doing OK."

The baseball community rallied behind Vesia to show support. Early in the World Series, Dodgers relievers began wearing the No. 51 on their hats. By Game 6, Blue Jays relievers were doing the same in a gesture that moved Vesia in the midst of a heated seven-game series.

When Vesia noticed his number on Toronto pitcher Louie Varland’s hat, he texted Louie’s brother, Gus, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2023 and 2024.

"I asked him if I was seeing that correctly," Vesia said. "He texted me back right away, and he said, 'The Varlands love you, dude. The whole Toronto bullpen has it too. It's bigger than baseball. We love you all.' Kay and I, we were very emotional. We were super overwhelmed with emotion, and the baseball community, the relationships that you make along the way, it showed that it's much bigger than baseball."

Seranthony Domínguez was among the Blue Jays players who inscribed a No. 51 during the World Series in solidarity with Alex Vesia. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of Vesia’s tragedy, the Los Angeles Rams surprised the Dodgers pitcher with a jersey signed by the whole team. On the back, it read "S. Vesia," in honor of Sterling. Vesia plans to have it framed in his house.

"The outpouring of love and support Kay and I have had over the past few months has been unmatched," Vesia said. "We're both grateful to not only Dodger nation but the fans worldwide. My DMs, messages… my DMs are basically broken on Instagram from all the love and support that we've had. I've tried to read all the comments and everything just because it's meant the world, really."

Vesia spoke Friday from Camelback Ranch on the first official report day for pitchers and catchers. Many of the Dodgers’ position players have already reported, as well, and enjoyed getting to be around Vesia again.

"I know a lot of guys saw him in the offseason, and they made themselves available to him," Max Muncy told me. "I’m hoping he feels the love from all of us, just knowing we’re all here for him. That’s one of the most competitive guys on the mound that I’ve seen. It’s infectious to all of us, and I’m hoping he’s able to get back out there and keep being who he is and be that fire for us."

Alex Vesia pitching in the postseason last October. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Vesia has pitched for the Dodgers since 2021, amassing a 2.67 ERA over five seasons with the club since getting traded from the Marlins. The 29-year-old lefty had a 3.86 ERA over seven appearances last postseason and had made six straight scoreless outings before the World Series, which the Dodgers won in seven games.

"We still watched every pitch of the World Series," Vesia said. "For us, in so many ways, that was a light in our darkness."

On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chatted with Vesia for about 30 minutes to catch up and offer his support. Roberts believes that getting back to playing baseball could be therapeutic for the pitcher, who returned to Arizona to begin working out just days after the loss of his daughter. The gym became a sanctuary for Vesia.

"Having something to look forward to has helped me," Vesia said. "The gym has been my mental clarity. Being around the guys again, preparing for spring training, it’s been really nice. Gotten a lot of love so far in the clubhouse, and being able to laugh and joke around, that’s been really nice for me."