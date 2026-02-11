World Baseball Classic
USA Baseball Schedule for World Baseball Classic Pool Play in Houston
World Baseball Classic

USA Baseball Schedule for World Baseball Classic Pool Play in Houston

Published Feb. 12, 2026 10:06 a.m. ET

After coming up just short in 2023, the USA has a roster that has it as the favorite entering the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The big difference? Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes and Logan Webb headline an impressive pitching staff.

USA’s journey will begin with pool play. All four of its games in Pool B will be played at Daikin Park (home of the Houston Astros) against Mexico, Italy, Great Britain and Brazil. The Americans’ quarterfinal game would also be in Houston before the semifinals and Championship Game take place at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

You can catch all the action on FOX. Here's when you can tune in to watch Team USA this March:

USA Pool B Schedule

March 6

March 7

March 9

March 10

Quarterfinals

If Team USA advances as the first-place team in Pool B, it will play in Houston at Daikin Park on March 13 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. If it finishes second in Pool B, it will play in Houston on March 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. 

Every game in the knockout stage of the tournament will be on FOX Deportes, as well.

Semifinals

The two semifinals will be played on March 15 and 16 at loanDepot Park in Miami. If the USA advances from the quarterfinals after winning Pool B, it will play on Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. If the USA advances coming out of Pool B as the runner-up, it will play on Monday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

Final

The WBC final will be in Miami on Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

