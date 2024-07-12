National Basketball Association
Jalen Brunson, Knicks reportedly agree to $156.5M extension, $113M less than 2025 deal
National Basketball Association

Jalen Brunson, Knicks reportedly agree to $156.5M extension, $113M less than 2025 deal

Updated Jul. 12, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET

Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the New York Knicks, ESPN reported on Friday.

Brunson had two seasons remaining on a four-year, $104 million deal. In signing the aforementioned extension this offseason, Brunson potentially left $113 million on the table, which could've gone toward a five-year maximum extension in the summer of 2025.

The contract begins in the 2025-26 NBA season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson is coming off a season that saw him earn All-NBA honors and an All-Star Game nod, which are each career firsts. In the regular season, Brunson averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, while shooting 47.9/40.1/84.7. He then averaged 32.4 points per game in the playoffs.

New York's extension with Brunson comes in the wake of the Knicks trading Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges — reuniting him with Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, who were all teammates at Villanova — and re-signing forward OG Anunoby on a five-year, $212.5 million deal.

The Knicks claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They've advanced to the second round of the playoffs in each of Brunson's two seasons with the franchise. He spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What does Lakers' Bronny James need to improve on to get NBA minutes?

What does Lakers' Bronny James need to improve on to get NBA minutes?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes