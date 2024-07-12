National Basketball Association Jalen Brunson, Knicks reportedly agree to $156.5M extension, $113M less than 2025 deal Updated Jul. 12, 2024 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension with the New York Knicks, ESPN reported on Friday.

Brunson had two seasons remaining on a four-year, $104 million deal. In signing the aforementioned extension this offseason, Brunson potentially left $113 million on the table, which could've gone toward a five-year maximum extension in the summer of 2025.

The contract begins in the 2025-26 NBA season.

Brunson is coming off a season that saw him earn All-NBA honors and an All-Star Game nod, which are each career firsts. In the regular season, Brunson averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, while shooting 47.9/40.1/84.7. He then averaged 32.4 points per game in the playoffs.

New York's extension with Brunson comes in the wake of the Knicks trading Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges — reuniting him with Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, who were all teammates at Villanova — and re-signing forward OG Anunoby on a five-year, $212.5 million deal.

The Knicks claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They've advanced to the second round of the playoffs in each of Brunson's two seasons with the franchise. He spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.

