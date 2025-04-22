National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds, how it works, date, time
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds, how it works, date, time

Updated Apr. 24, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET

Before the 2025 NBA Draft takes place on June 25-26, the order for the first 14 picks of the draft will first be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on May 12.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will be televised on Monday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m ET on ESPN.

2025 NBA Draft Lottery order and odds for No. 1 pick

  1. Utah Jazz (14%)
  2. Washington Wizards (14%)
  3. Charlotte Hornets (14%)
  4. New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%)
  5. Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%)
  6. Brooklyn Nets (9%)
  7. Toronto Raptors (7.5%)
  8. San Antonio Spurs (6%)
  9. Phoenix Suns (swap to Houston) (3.8%)
  10. Portland Trail Blazers (3.7%)
  11. Miami Heat (2.0%)
  12. Dallas Mavericks (1.3%)
  13. Chicago Bulls (1.2%)
  14. Sacramento Kings (swap to Atlanta) (0.5%)

How does the NBA Draft Lottery work?

In advance of the draft lottery broadcast, an actual lottery takes place with a representative from the accounting firm Ernst & Young overseeing the entire process. The results of that drawing are then sealed in an envelope for NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum reveal in descending order to a panel of 14 anxious team representatives.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded to the team that draws the winning four-number combination from the lottery machine. There are 14 ping-pong balls numbered one through 14, with each number representing a different lottery team. In total, there are 1,001 possible four-number combinations, but only one winning combination.

Once a winner is selected, the drawing process is repeated to determine picks 2-4. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

Who is the favorite to go No. 1 overall?

Duke's Cooper Flagg is the clear favorite to go No. 1 overall in this year's NBA Draft. Other notable draft prospects include Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey (Rutgers) and Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois). 

