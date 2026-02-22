How To Bet This Week in the NBA: Thunder-Pistons, Wolves-Nuggets, More

Now is the time that NBA playoff positioning becomes a real thing.

With that, let's take a look at the odds for the biggest games on the schedule this week (at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 23), as well as what to know about each matchup. And check back throughout the week, as the games draw nearer and the odds update.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

MONDAY, FEB. 23

Spurs @ Pistons

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Moneyline: Pistons -118, Spurs -102

O/U: 231.5

What to know: The Pistons are atop the East, and the Spurs are second in the West. Detroit has won and covered five straight games, including a four-game road win streak and four of five at home. The Spurs have won eight straight, covering seven of those.

TUESDAY, FEB. 24

Knicks @ Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Moneyline: Cavaliers -148, Knicks +124

O/U: 228.5

What to know: In both teams' season opener, the home Knicks (+1.5) beat Cleveland, covering in the process. Then, on Christmas Day, the home Knicks (-4.5) beat the Cavs once again, but failed to cover, winning by just two. Cleveland has won 12 of its last 14, with its two losses in that span coming at Phoenix and at OKC.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25

Thunder @ Pistons

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: The two best teams in the league record-wise. SGA has missed six straight, and the Thunder are 3-3 in those games. However, they have covered in four of those contests. OKC has been an underdog just twice this season so far, going 1-1 in those games.

Celtics @ Nuggets

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Boston has covered in seven of its last nine and has won three in a row by a combined 52 points. However, Denver beat Boston at TD Garden back on Jan. 7 as a 9.5-point underdog without Nikola Jokić.

FRIDAY, FEB. 27

Nuggets @ Thunder

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: This will be the second time the two Northwest Division rivals face off this season. OKC, as 7.5-point favorites, went to Denver and beat the Nuggets by 10 on Feb. 1. As home favorites this season, the Thunder are 14-15 ATS, and they are 24-6 overall at home.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Spurs @ Knicks

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: The Knicks are 13-7 overall against the Western Conference and 11-9 ATS against the West. These two faced off in the NBA Cup title game, and the Knicks won and covered as 2.5-point favorites. They then squared off again in San Antonio and New York lost by two, but covered as 3.5-point underdogs. N.Y. has failed to cover in four of its last six, after covering eight straight times.

Wolves @ Nuggets

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

What to know: Minnesota and Denver — also Northwest Division rivals — have faced off three times this season, with the Nuggets favored all three times. And each time, Denver has won and covered. Two of their meetings went Over, while one went Under by 1.5 points.