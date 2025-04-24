National Basketball Association
Clippers fans plan to distract Nikola Jokic, Nuggets with ... horse heads?
Clippers fans plan to distract Nikola Jokic, Nuggets with ... horse heads?

Published Apr. 24, 2025 9:51 p.m. ET

Nikola Jokic will be forced to go head-to-head with his greatest love when the Denver Nuggets visit the LA Clippers on Thursday at Intuit Dome: horses. Specifically, toy horse heads.

The Clippers gave their fans in "The Wall" at Intuit Dome horse head hats made of fabric to wear when Jokic takes free throws. Jokic, the Nuggets' star center, is famous for his love of horses.

The Clippers tied their first-round series with the Nuggets on Monday with a 105-102 win at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets won the first game of the series 112-100. Both games have been decided by one possession.

Jokic has averaged 27.5 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game in the postseason so far. He finished as the runner-up in the MVP race this season to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Jokic has won the NBA's MVP award three times.

