2025 Big Bets Report: 6-Leg, $25 Parlay Cashes for $61k on NFL Sunday

There wasn’t a whole lot to choose from in Sunday’s late window of NFL games, with just three matchups. But that was plenty for a Caesars Sports customer looking to dabble in the anytime touchdown markets.

It’s simple enough, right? Just pick two players from each game, throw some pizza money on the six-leg parlay, then three hours later, watch your bank account explode with a mid-five-figure deposit.

Actually, it’s not that simple. It’s just very fortuitous.

More on that highly profitable parlay, along with other fun wins and big bets as we recap NFL and college football betting this past weekend.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Parlay Partay

Anytime touchdown parlays are the public betting masses’ version of a lottery ticket. Rather than picking numbers, they instead stack up a few players to reach the end zone, hoping to turn a little into a lot.

At some point before Sunday’s three late-window games — Broncos vs. Raiders, Bears vs. Packers, Rams vs. Cardinals — the aforementioned Caesars customer put $25 on six players to score:

Bears tight end Colston Loveland +300

Packers running back Josh Jacobs -180

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix +330

Broncos wideout/kick returner Marvin Mims Jr. +625

Rams running back Blake Corum +225

Rams tight end Colby Parkinson +225

Add up all those odds, and you’ve got +204789, or in more digestible terms, about 2048/1.

Nix and Mims made it easy for the bettor. Nix scored the game’s first TD midway through the first quarter, and Mims — the longest shot of the bunch — returned a second-quarter punt 48 yards for a touchdown.

Corum and Parkinson didn’t make the bettor sweat much, either, with Corum hitting paydirt in the first quarter and Parkinson early in the third quarter.

But Loveland and Jacobs made the wager a little more interesting. Midway through the fourth quarter, Loveland got in on a 1-yard TD pass as the Bears tied the Packers at 21.

With 3:32 remaining, Jacobs’ 2-yard TD run elevated the Packers to a 28-21 victory.

At those long odds, the bettor’s 25 bones would’ve turned into a $51,198 win. Which is phenomenal.

But it gets better. The customer utilized a Super Parlay boost promotion, which hiked the payout to $60,612.50.

Not a bad afternoon’s worth of work.

Parlay Partay Part II

At Fanatics Sportsbook, a customer spread eight anytime TD scorers across the whole Sunday slate — four in the early kicks, three in the late window and one in the Sunday night Texans-Chiefs showdown.

It was another $25 bet, at odds of +44908, or just shy of 450/1. But the bettor utilized a profit-boost promotion, upping the odds by 50% to +64575, about 646/1.

All eight players found the end zone, with Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt clinching the win on a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter, Kansas City’s only touchdown in a 20-10 home upset loss to the Texans.

The bettor cashed out for $16,169.

Young Guns

There must’ve been something in the water Sunday that helped $25 parlays cash out for five figures.

Also at Fanatics, a customer decided to throw in with two rookie quarterbacks: the Browns’ Shedeur Sanders and the Saints’ Tyler Shough.

The bettor needed Sanders to have a decent day in the air, 225 or more passing yards and needed Sanders and Shough to score touchdowns.

Sanders went off in just his third start, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, albeit in a 31-29 home loss to the Titans.

Sanders also had a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. And Tyler Shough had two touchdown runs in the Saints’ 24-20 upset of the Buccaneers.

Odds on all three of those occurring were +32828 (about 328/1). Once again, though, the customer used a profit boost promo — in this case 25% — to hike those odds to +42879 (about 429/1).

The end result: $25 becomes $10,720.

Here’s Hoping You Had It

It’s not all about making big bets or cashing out huge on a 10-leg parlay. Which, just to be clear, is rare. Always keep that firmly in mind.

Sometimes, it’s about putting 10 bucks on a single straight bet, backing a long shot or semi-long shot and getting a solid return on investment.

For example: Caesars Sports had Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers at +9000 to score the first TD of Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens. Midway through the first quarter, Rodgers got in from 1 yard out, giving Pittsburgh a 7-3 lead in a game they ultimately won 27-22, another upset.

If you’d put 10 bucks on that player prop, then you’d have 900 more dollars fattening your wallet today. A hundred bucks would’ve netted $9,000.

In the Sunday night game, FanDuel Sportsbook had Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale at +3300 to score a touchdown. Midway through the fourth quarter, he barreled in from 5 yards out to put Houston up 17-10 vs. the Chiefs.

That proved to be the game-winning score, though the Texans added a field goal to win 20-10.

And if you’d put a tenner on Ogunbowale, then it would’ve been a winner for you, too, to the tune of $330. Or if you got frisky and made a $100 bet, you would’ve cashed out for $3,300 in profit.

Basketball Break

We interrupt this football-related piece to bring you a 12-leg NBA player prop parlay that bagged five figures at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The bettor got over by betting on Unders, be it on points scored, assists or rebounds — or in three cases a player’s combined points/rebounds/assists. The parlay was spread across several Friday night games.

All 12 legs got through on the $15 bet, at massive odds of +117769, or about 1178/1. So that lottery-ticket parlay cashed for $17,680.37.

With these kinds of wins, it’s always good to emphasize that they almost never hit, hence the long-shot odds. So don’t go spending your rent money or car payment on these types of bets.

Remember the motto: Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend.

Unusual Combination

How about this rather strange two-leg parlay: Back on Nov. 2, a Caesars customer put $750 on the Thunder to beat the Pelicans that night.

Oklahoma City was a huge moneyline favorite of -1700, so taking the Thunder alone would’ve only netted $44.12 in profit.

So the bettor added in Duke to win the ACC championship in college football, at long-shot odds of +10000 (100/1). That massively increased the parlay’s odds, to +10594 (about 106/1).

As you’d expect, OKC easily took care of the first leg, winning 137-106.

But shockingly, the Blue Devils — a five-loss team — won a five-way second-place tiebreaker to get into Saturday’s ACC Championship Game. Then Duke, a 3.5-point underdog, beat Virginia 27-20 in overtime.

That gave the bettor a massive haul of $79,455.88. It was probably worth the five-week wait.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

Major wagers landed from Thursday through Sunday on NFL Week 14 odds and college football conference championship odds.

The largest reported bet came on yet another of those big moneyline favorites. A DraftKings Sportsbook customer put $500,000 on Rams moneyline -500 vs. the Cardinals.

Los Angeles had no issue getting there in a 45-17 road victory. So the bettor won $100,000, for a total payout of $600,000.

You can’t argue with 20% ROI. We’d all take that with our 401k accounts. But that’s quite a gamble on a team that, just one week earlier, lost as 10-point road favorites vs. the Panthers.

More notable big bets from the past few days:

$120,000 Cowboys Over 12.5 in the first half vs. Lions (DraftKings). Dallas managed just nine first-half points in a 44-30 loss, making this bet a six-figure donation to the house.

$100,000 Chiefs -3.5 vs. Texans (DraftKings). As noted above, K.C. tumbled 20-10, so that’s a loser.

$100,000 Jets +2.5 vs. Dolphins (DraftKings). New York got thumped 34-10.

$100,000 Commanders-Vikings Over 43.5 points (DraftKings). Minnesota did its part, but Washington did nothing in a 31-0 loss.

$50,000 Duke +3.5 (-108) vs. Virginia (DraftKings). Also, as noted above, Duke pulled off a modest upset, 27-20 in overtime. The bettor banked $46,296.29 in profit (total payout $96,296.29).

We’ll wrap this up with a Dare To Dream bet on the College Football Playoff. James Madison made it into the field as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion, after winning the Sun Belt title and having Duke upset Virginia in the ACC final.

A Caesars customer put $100 on James Madison +100000 to win the national championship. In easier-to-digest terms, those odds are 1000/1.

If JMU does the unthinkable, then the bettor banks $100,000. First up for James Madison is Oregon, with the Dukes sitting as three-touchdown underdogs on Dec. 20. As I said, dare to dream.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas.