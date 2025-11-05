2025 NBA Cup Bracket, Groups, Format, Prize

The Emirates NBA Cup (formerly the NBA In-Season Tournament) is back for year 3 and underway. Check out the complete details for the tournament, including groups, format and more.

2025 NBA Cup Bracket and Groups

East Group A

East Group B

East Group C

West Group A

West Group B

West Group C

* Eliminated from contention

** Clinched group

*** Clinched wild card

Colin's Bold NBA predictions: Lakers miss playoffs, Giannis asks for trade, Luka scores 80 | The Herd

What is the Emirates NBA Cup?

The Emirates NBA Cup is a tournament that will take place during the regular season and feature all 30 NBA teams competing for a championship title. The goal is to provide additional excitement and engagement for fans, especially during the early part of the regular season which has suffered in recent years, as well as create new revenue streams for the league. Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks bested the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the second year of the tournament.

What's the Emirates NBA Cup format?

The tournament will be divided into six pools with five teams apiece, and pools will consist of teams within the same conference, but not necessarily the same division. Teams will play four group games, matching up with each team in their pool once, with winners advancing to a single-elimination stage.

Eight teams advance to the knockout rounds: the six group winners and two wild card teams. Knockout rounds consist of single-elimination games.

Each squad will have 80 games on their initial regular-season schedule, while those who don't qualify for elimination games in the tournament will have two more games added. The two teams who compete for the championship will play 83 total regular-season games. In addition, statistics for the games will count towards regular season totals, aside from the championship game.

Do the In-Season Tournament games count for record?

All the NBA Cup games (formerly NBA In-Season Tournament) count toward a team's regular-season record except for the NBA Cup Final, including the quarterfinals and semifinals.

When is the Emirates NBA Cup?

The tournament began on Nov. 7, with the championship game coming on Dec. 16. The "Final Four" will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 13.

How are groups determined?

Before group play begins, a group play draw took place on Wednesday, July 9. Each team was placed into a "pot" based on its record from the prior regular season (2024-25). In each conference, one team from each pot was randomly selected into each of the three groups in that conference.

Pot 1 has the teams with the three best prior-season records in a conference. Pot 2 has the teams with the 4th-6th best records in a conference. This three-group system continues until all 5 Pots are full.

Emirates NBA Cup Tiebreaker Rules

Head-to-head record in group stage Point Differential in group stage Total Points in group stage Prior Season's Regular Season record

Emirates NBA Cup Prize

The prize money will be given to players on the teams who make the Knockout Rounds, with the prizes increasing the further a team goes.

There will also be a Most Valuable Player award selected by the media and an all-tournament team. Selection will be based on the players’ performance in both Group Play and the Knockout Rounds.