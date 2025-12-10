2026 NBA All-Star Voting: When Does It Start, Rules, More

Get those ballots ready, NBA fans! The road to the 2026 All-Star Game is about to officially open. The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 13-15. Here's everything you need to know about the voting results, rosters and starters who will make the trip to Los Angeles.

When does 2026 NBA All-Star Voting start?

The league announced that voting will tip off Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. ET. The window to send your favorite superstars to the showcase event will remain open until Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

How to Vote for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

If you want to influence who takes the court, you'll need an NBA ID. Fans can submit one full ballot every single day through the NBA App and NBA.com.

Maximize Your Impact: "3-for-1 Days"

For the fans looking to make a serious push for their team's franchise player, strategy is key. The NBA is bringing back "3-for-1 Days," where every vote cast counts three times.

Here are the crucial dates to circle on your calendar:

Sunday, Dec. 21

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 14 (Final Day of Voting)

What is the format for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will debut a new U.S. vs. World format featuring three teams. Two rosters will be made up of U.S. players, and the third will consist of international players on the World team. Each team will have at least eight players, and the event will follow a round-robin format with four 12-minute games.

In the round-robin portion, Team A will face Team B in Game 1. The winner of that matchup will take on Team C in Game 2. The loser of Game 1 will then meet Team C in Game 3.

After the three round-robin games, the two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game, Game 4. If all three teams finish at 1-1, point differential from each team’s two round-robin games will determine which teams move on.

How does NBA All-Star voting work?

The 2026 NBA All-Star selection process will continue to feature 24 players, with 12 chosen from each conference. The five starters from each conference will be selected through a vote split among fans (50%), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). The seven reserves from each conference will be selected by NBA head coaches. This year, All-Stars will be chosen without regard to position. The process for assigning players to the two U.S. teams will be determined at a later date.

If All-Star voting does not produce at least 16 U.S. players and eight international players, the NBA will add players to reach those minimums. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would select the additional All-Stars, and at least one roster would exceed eight players as a result.

How are reserves selected?

Reserves are chosen by a vote among head coaches, though head coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players. There are seven reserves per conference.

How will the teams be picked?

For the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, 24 players will be selected, with 12 chosen from each conference. Fans account for 50% of the vote for starters, while current players and a media panel each make up 25%. That voting determines 10 starters, with no positional requirements. NBA head coaches select seven reserves from each conference, also without regard to position.

If the voting does not produce the minimum of 16 U.S. players and eight international players, Commissioner Adam Silver will add players to reach those totals. After rosters are finalized, players will be assigned to teams for the new U.S. vs. World tournament format.

Who will coach the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The coaching staffs from the teams with the best records in the Eastern and Western Conferences will go to the All-Star Game.

The East and West head coaches will each coach a team in the tournament; one assistant coach from each staff will serve as head coach for the other two teams in the All-Star tournament.

What is the prize money?

There is a prize pool of $1.8 million for the All-Star Game.

Each player on the All-Star champion team gets $125,000, each player on the runner-up team will get $50,000 and the players on the teams eliminated in the semifinals will each get $25,000.

When is the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. The game tips off at 5 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, California at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California (home of the Clippers).