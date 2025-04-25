Thunder complete the second-largest comeback win in NBA playoff history
Chet Holmgren scored all but one of his 24 points in the second half as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 29-point deficit after Ja Morant left the game with a hip injury and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-108 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
Morant was hurt with just over three minutes left in the first half and Memphis leading 67-40. They got the next basket after he exited and still led by 26 points at halftime.
The 29-point comeback was the second-largest in an NBA postseason game since play-by-play data began being recorded in the 1996-97 season.
The only one bigger: A comeback from 31 points down by the Los Angeles Clippers against Golden State on April 15, 2019.
The top-seeded Thunder, who won Game 1 131-80 in the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history, didn’t even have a lead in this one until the fourth quarter. Now, they can close out the series Saturday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
For the Lakers, there were signs Game 2 would be different
Anthony Edwards fined $50K for telling Lakers fan 'my d--k bigger than yours'
-
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
Kristaps Porzingis bloodied as Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Magic
Lakers hold off Timberwolves in fourth quarter to even series 1-1
-
2025 NBA playoffs: Knicks new pieces haven't fit, Clippers are dangerous and more takeaways
Jimmer Fredette, AP college player of the year in 2011 and 2024 US Olympian, retires from basketball
Fans love for Luka Doncic was deeper than Mavs' GM knew, but he stands by trade
-
2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
For the Lakers, there were signs Game 2 would be different
Anthony Edwards fined $50K for telling Lakers fan 'my d--k bigger than yours'
-
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
Kristaps Porzingis bloodied as Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Magic
Lakers hold off Timberwolves in fourth quarter to even series 1-1
-
2025 NBA playoffs: Knicks new pieces haven't fit, Clippers are dangerous and more takeaways
Jimmer Fredette, AP college player of the year in 2011 and 2024 US Olympian, retires from basketball
Fans love for Luka Doncic was deeper than Mavs' GM knew, but he stands by trade