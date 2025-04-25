National Basketball Association
Thunder complete the second-largest comeback win in NBA playoff history
National Basketball Association

Thunder complete the second-largest comeback win in NBA playoff history

Updated Apr. 25, 2025 12:59 a.m. ET

Chet Holmgren scored all but one of his 24 points in the second half as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 29-point deficit after Ja Morant left the game with a hip injury and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-108 on Thursday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

Morant was hurt with just over three minutes left in the first half and Memphis leading 67-40. They got the next basket after he exited and still led by 26 points at halftime.

The 29-point comeback was the second-largest in an NBA postseason game since play-by-play data began being recorded in the 1996-97 season.

The only one bigger: A comeback from 31 points down by the Los Angeles Clippers against Golden State on April 15, 2019.

The top-seeded Thunder, who won Game 1 131-80 in the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history, didn’t even have a lead in this one until the fourth quarter. Now, they can close out the series Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

