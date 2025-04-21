National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free Published Apr. 21, 2025 9:15 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Playoffs are here! Check out when and where you can watch each game and NBA Finals:

When do the NBA playoffs start?

Since 2020, the NBA playoffs have tipped off with the NBA play-in tournament . The play-in tournament began on April 15. The first round of the NBA playoffs started on April 19.

How can I watch the NBA Playoffs?

The NBA playoffs will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Most traditional cable/satellite subscriptions have packages including some or all of these channels. You can also stream the full NBA playoffs with streaming providers Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM.

2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule

First Round - East

(1) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (8) Miami Heat - Cavs lead 1-0

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) Orlando Magic - Celtics lead 1-0

(3) New York Knicks vs. (6) Detroit Pistons - Knicks lead 1-0

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks - Pacers lead 1-0

First Round - West

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies - Thunder lead 1-0

(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Golden State Warriors - Warriors lead 1-0

(3) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (6) Minnesota Timberwolves - Timberwolves lead 1-0

(4) Denver Nuggets vs. (5) LA Clippers - Nuggets lead 1-0

* If necessary

Can I watch the Playoffs and Finals for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna, you can catch some playoff matchups and every NBA Finals game on ABC. Some streaming services also have free trials available.

Who is in the 2025 NBA playoffs?

The 2025 NBA Playoff Bracket is set. Check out the teams playing here.

How can I watch the play-in tournament?

The play-in tournament will be broadcast on ESPN and TNT.

When do the NBA conference semifinals start?

The 2025 NBA conference semifinals begin on May 5-6, but could move up to May 3-4 if the playoff series ends early.

When do the NBA conference finals start?

The 2025 NBA conference finals begin on May 21-22, but could move up to May 19-20 if the playoff series end early.

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals start on June 5, featuring the winners of the Eastern and Western Conference finals. The NBA Finals could end anytime from June 13 and June 22, depending on the series.

How can I watch the NBA Finals?

The NBA Finals will broadcast on ABC. ABC is available on many streaming services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. You can also catch NBA Finals games with an over-the-air antenna that has access to a local broadcasting station.

2025 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 5: Game 1 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Sunday, June 8: Game 2 (8 p.m., ABC)

Wednesday, June 11: Game 3 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Friday, June 13: Game 4 (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Monday, June 16: Game 5 (8:30 p.m., ABC)*

Thursday, June 19: Game 6 (8:30 p.m., ABC)*

Sunday, June 22: Game 7 (8 p.m., ABC)*

* if necessary

