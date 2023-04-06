NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, teams, TV schedule
Before the 2023 NBA playoffs officially start on April 15, four teams from each conference will participate in a Play-In Tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in their respective conferences.
Here's everything you need to know about the NBA's Play-In Tournament:
When is the Play-In Tournament?
April 11
Play-In Game 1 (East 7 vs. East 8)
Play-In Game 2 (West 7 vs. West 8)
April 12
Play-In Game 3 (East 9 vs. East 10)
Play-In Game 4 (West 9 vs. West 10)
April 14
Play-In Game 5 (Loser East 7/8 vs. Winner East 9/10)
Play-In Game 6 (Loser West 7/8 vs. Winner West 9/10)
[2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, Finals]
How does Play-In Tournament work?
The seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play in the first Play-In games on April 11, and the ninth and tenth seeds in each conference will play on April 12. The winners of the 7-8 games will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The losers of the 7-8 games will face the winners of the 9-10 games on April 14, with the No. 8 seed on the line.
The losers of the 9-10 games are disqualified from playoff contention.
Who's competing in the Play-In Tournament?
As of April 6, this is how the Play-In Tournament is shaping up:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
7. Miami Heat vs. 8. Atlanta Hawks
9. Toronto Raptors vs. 10. Chicago Bulls
WESTERN CONFERENCE
7. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 8. New Orleans Pelicans
9. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. 10. Oklahoma City Thunder
[2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds]
How can I watch the Play-In Tournament?
The Play-In Tournament will broadcast on ESPN and TNT.
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2023 NBA MVP odds shift drastically, Joel Embiid huge favorite to win2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, FinalsDid Joel Embiid seal the MVP with 52-point performance against the Celtics?
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance
- 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Cuban blames Jalen Brunson's parents for Mavs departure, hopes to keep Kyrie Irving
- 2023 NBA MVP odds shift drastically, Joel Embiid huge favorite to win2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, dates, TV, FinalsDid Joel Embiid seal the MVP with 52-point performance against the Celtics?
- 2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Will final week of season determine MVP?Kings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sportsMavs reportedly consider shutting down Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving as pick hangs in balance