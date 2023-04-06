National Basketball Association NBA Play-In Tournament: Rules, teams, TV schedule Published Apr. 6, 2023 6:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Before the 2023 NBA playoffs officially start on April 15, four teams from each conference will participate in a Play-In Tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in their respective conferences.

Here's everything you need to know about the NBA's Play-In Tournament:

When is the Play-In Tournament?

April 11

Play-In Game 1 (East 7 vs. East 8)

Play-In Game 2 (West 7 vs. West 8)

April 12

Play-In Game 3 (East 9 vs. East 10)

Play-In Game 4 (West 9 vs. West 10)

April 14

Play-In Game 5 (Loser East 7/8 vs. Winner East 9/10)

Play-In Game 6 (Loser West 7/8 vs. Winner West 9/10)

How does Play-In Tournament work?

The seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play in the first Play-In games on April 11, and the ninth and tenth seeds in each conference will play on April 12. The winners of the 7-8 games will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The losers of the 7-8 games will face the winners of the 9-10 games on April 14, with the No. 8 seed on the line.

The losers of the 9-10 games are disqualified from playoff contention.

Who's competing in the Play-In Tournament?

As of April 6, this is how the Play-In Tournament is shaping up:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

7. Miami Heat vs. 8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Toronto Raptors vs. 10. Chicago Bulls

WESTERN CONFERENCE

7. Los Angeles Lakers vs. 8. New Orleans Pelicans

9. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. 10. Oklahoma City Thunder

How can I watch the Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In Tournament will broadcast on ESPN and TNT.

