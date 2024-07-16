National Basketball Association 2024 Olympic basketball odds: Joel Embiid favored to lead Team USA in scoring Published Jul. 16, 2024 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We'll never know who would be the straight-up winner between the 1992 Dream Team and 2024 Team USA.

But we do know that, through a couple of exhibition games ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics, Team USA has looked — at best — solid.

It defeated Canada 86-72 on July 10 and then narrowly escaped Australia 98-92 on July 15.

In Team USA's exhibition game against Australia, Anthony Davis was the leading scorer with 17 points. In the squad's game against Canada, Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 13 points.

So, which Olympian will hold the distinction of being the team's leading scorer?

Let's dive into the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 16.

Most Total Points Scored in Tournament for USA:

Joel Embiid: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Anthony Edwards: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Steph Curry: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Devin Booker: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

LeBron James: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kevin Durant: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jayson Tatum: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Anthony Davis: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total

Tyrese Haliburton: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Derrick White: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jrue Holiday: +7000 (be $10 to win $710 total)

Bam Adebayo: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Despite the fact that he's yet to score the most points for Team USA in a single game, Embiid has the shortest odds at +400 to be Team USA's leading scorer.

The former MVP from the 76ers had a quiet five points in the squad's opening showcase against the Canadians, but then made a little more noise against the Aussies and put up 14.

That wasn't enough to convince "Undisputed" FOX Sports' Skip Bayless.

"Joel Embiid is not going to get in shape because he's so far out of shape," Bayless said on Tuesday's "Undisputed." "I think he's a borderline liability right now because I know his game and he is way overweight and way out of shape."

Next on the oddsboard is Edwards at +500. The guard from Minnesota is coming off a postseason in which he averaged 27.6 points through 16 contests.

