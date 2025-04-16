National Basketball Association Warriors vs. Rockets: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season Updated Apr. 16, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Playoffs are set to feature a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Before these teams collide in the NBA’s postseason, take a look back at their past showdowns to see what might be in store this time around.

How many times have the Warriors played the Rockets?

The Golden State Warriors have played the Houston Rockets a total of 5 times this season. The Warriors won the season series 3-2.

Warriors vs. Rockets History (2024-25 Regular Season)

When do the Warriors and Rockets next play each other?

The Warriors and Rockets will face off again on April 20, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Warriors vs. Rockets Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Warriors-Rockets playoff series:

(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Golden State Warriors

