National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association
Warriors vs. Rockets: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
Updated Apr. 16, 2025 2:31 p.m. ET
The NBA Playoffs are set to feature a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Before these teams collide in the NBA’s postseason, take a look back at their past showdowns to see what might be in store this time around.
How many times have the Warriors played the Rockets?
The Golden State Warriors have played the Houston Rockets a total of 5 times this season. The Warriors won the season series 3-2.
Warriors vs. Rockets History (2024-25 Regular Season)
ADVERTISEMENT
- 11/5/2024: Warriors 127, Rockets 121
- 12/5/2024: Warriors 99, Rockets 93
- 12/11/2024: Rockets 91, Warriors 90
- 2/13/2025: Warriors 105, Rockets 98
- 4/6/2025: Rockets 106, Warriors 96
When do the Warriors and Rockets next play each other?
The Warriors and Rockets will face off again on April 20, 2025, in the NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Warriors vs. Rockets Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Warriors-Rockets playoff series:
(2) Houston Rockets vs. (7) Golden State Warriors
- Game 1: Sunday, April 20 at Houston - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 at Houston - 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Saturday, April 26 at Golden State - 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Game 4: Monday, April 28 at Golden State - 10 p.m. (TNT)
- Game 5*: Wednesday, April 30 at Houston - TBA
- Game 6*: Friday, May 2 at Golden State - TBA
- Game 7*: Sunday, May 4 at Houston - TBA
share
recommended
-
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
Paul Pierce: Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant is a 'coach killer'
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
-
Mavs GM has 'no regrets' about Luka Doncic trade: 'Defense wins championships'
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds for every team before draw
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Duke's Kon Knueppel declares
-
2025 NBA playoff odds: Lakers, Warriors favored to face OKC in West finals
Damian Lillard sees 'significant improvement,' return to Bucks still unclear
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament highlights: Warriors, Magic clinch playoff berths
recommended
-
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
Paul Pierce: Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant is a 'coach killer'
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
-
Mavs GM has 'no regrets' about Luka Doncic trade: 'Defense wins championships'
2025 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds for every team before draw
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Duke's Kon Knueppel declares
-
2025 NBA playoff odds: Lakers, Warriors favored to face OKC in West finals
Damian Lillard sees 'significant improvement,' return to Bucks still unclear
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament highlights: Warriors, Magic clinch playoff berths