National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker, deadline: Rutgers star Dylan Harper declares Updated Mar. 31, 2025 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft will be here before we know it. On June 25-26, a select group of basketball players will hear their names called in the draft, which will take place in Brooklyn, New York. Some of the top college basketball and overseas talent have already declared their intentions on being selected to play at the highest level.

NBA Draft Early Entry Declaration and Withdrawal Deadlines

The deadline for athletes to apply for early entry is April 26. They have until June 15 to decide whether they want to withdraw from the draft and uphold their college eligibility.

Below is a running tracker of all the biggest names who plan to enter the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check back for updates!

NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker

Rutgers G Dylan Harper

Harper is leaving college after his freshman season. At Rutgers, he displayed a three-level scoring punch and ability to initiate plays and facilitate the basketball. His offensive tool bag is about as polished as it gets for a 19-year-old. He averaged 19.4 points and four assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field in his lone season for the Scarlet Knights.

While he can still make strides on the defensive side and as a 3-point shooter, Harper could go as high as the second pick in the draft, which is where FOX Sports' John Fanta had him in his latest NBA mock draft.

St. John's G RJ Luis Jr.

Luis declared for the draft and entered his name in the NCAA men's basketball transfer portal after his junior season at St. John's. He's a strong defensive wing, who can create for himself in the mid-range. He averaged 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and won Player of the Year in the Big East conference. He has NBA appeal and could help a contender right away, but his slow development and lack of a 3-point shot may hurt his draft capital.

Oregon C Nate Bittle

Bittle declared for the draft while retaining the option of returning to the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. He had a quiet three seasons before breaking out in 2024-25, when he was handed the role of starting center. He led Oregon with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, while earning Big Ten First Team All-Defense honors. Bittle doesn't have many separating qualities on the offensive side, but the chops he showed defensively this past season could help his draft case.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share