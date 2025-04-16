National Basketball Association
2025 NBA playoff odds: Colin Cowherd's 4 bold first-round predictions
Updated Apr. 16, 2025 2:07 p.m. ET

Colin Cowherd is known for his boldness. 

That same boldness applies to this year's NBA playoffs. 

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," the host delivered four bold predictions for the first round of the postseason.

Let's dive into Cowherd's predictions, along with the odds revolving around each, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Nikola Jokić to average 30-point triple-double in loss to Clippers

What to know: The Nuggets-Clippers first-round series has become a pick 'em, with both teams at -110 to win the series. LAC is +340 to win it 4-2 and Denver is +350 to win it 4-3. Oddsmakers see it going either way, despite Denver being the higher seed and having the consensus best player in the world in Jokić. Cowherd said Wednesday that he is going with the Clippers, but expects Jokic to dominate by averaging a 30-point triple-double. Jokic had 34 triple-doubles this season, and 12 of those were of the 30-point variety. In those 12 games, Denver went 7-5.

2. Rockets to "upset" the Warriors

What to know: Despite being the 2-seed, the Rockets enter this series as the underdog, with the Warriors at -200 to advance to the conference semifinals. Cowherd is rolling with Houston, which finished the regular season 29-12 at home — with two of those home losses coming at the hands of the Warriors. The odds say the series will go either six (+190) or seven games (+220). Houston has not won a postseason series since 2020.

Why Luka Doncic could be the face of the NBA with a Finals win

3. Pistons to have more ejections than wins against Knicks

What to know: The Pistons led the Eastern Conference with 10 player ejections this season. That averages about one every eight games. The odds say the Knicks are -400 to win the series and +265 to win the series in five games, despite the Pistons having won the season series 3-1. 

4. Anthony Edwards to have multiple 40-point games against Lakers

What to know: Edwards has scored 40 points or more this season nine times. The Wolves are 7-2 in those games, so it bodes well for Minnesota when its superstar gets hot. In four games against the Lakers this season, Edwards averaged just 19 points on 40% shooting. The two teams split the season series 2-2, with both teams winning twice on their home court. LAL enters the series as the -195 favorite, and is favored to win in seven games (+340), five games (+400) or six games (+475). 

