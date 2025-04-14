College Basketball Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision Updated Apr. 15, 2025 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Less than one week after falling to national runner-up Houston in the Final Four, Duke freshman standout Cooper Flagg walked into a room on the fourth floor of the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Flagg is in L.A. for the Wooden Award Ceremony after becoming just the fourth true freshman in college basketball history to receive the prestigious award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding college basketball player of the year.

Dressed from head-to-toe in New Balance threads — Flagg signed a significant endorsement deal with the popular shoe brand in August 2024 — the 6-foot-9 superstar forward made his rounds with the media, answering questions on a variety of topics, the most prominent being his pending decision to return to school or head to the NBA, where he is largely expected to be the first overall pick in this year's draft.

FOX Sports caught up with Flagg to discuss the draft, his historic freshman season at Duke and more.

Where are you at right now with your decision to head to the NBA or come back to Duke, and what are the top determining factors you're weighing?

I'm just going through the process. Really, we haven't had that much time to talk about it yet. I got the chance to come out here (Los Angeles) and take some time with myself and my family and take some time to reflect on the season I've had. I'm not in a particular rush. I'm just going through the process, going to talk with everybody I need to, and will make a decision on what's best for me.

Who will you rely on the most when it comes to that decision: Coach (Scheyer), your family, your teammates?

I think it comes from myself. Where I see myself, what I want, where my head is at. Both of my parents, my family, my agent, and obviously, my coaches and the staff. Those are the people I will talk to the most.

There have been so many great players to come out of Duke. Who makes up your Mount Rushmore of Duke basketball players?

Picking four is tough. I think JJ Redick for sure. Christian Laettner for sure. I'd put Grant Hill up there. The fourth one can go any way. I'll put Zion (Williamson) on there because, for me, his team was one of the teams I really watched growing up and was excited about watching.

Speaking of Zion, you join him, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the only true freshmen to win the Wooden Award. What does it mean to hear your name mentioned in that elite company?

It's an incredible honor for me. I'm truly grateful to get this recognition. It means the world to me, and I'm just really excited and blessed to be here.

What are your plans while you visit Los Angeles for the Wooden Award? Is it a quick in-and-out trip or do you have other plans set?

It will be a pretty quick in-and-out trip just because I need to get back to campus at Duke and finish up class. I just want to enjoy this time with my family. My parents are here with me, so I hope to just enjoy this experience with them before getting back to Duke.

Duke is set to welcome in four freshmen next season, and all four of them are five-star prospects. What is the one piece of advice you would give them going into their freshman year?

I would say, just don't be shy. Reach out to anybody on the current team and start building connections as early as you can. The earlier you can connect with the team and the coaches and really start making those relationships, it is really important in helping you buy in and understand the program.

