National Basketball Association
OG Anunoby will reportedly sign five-year, $212.5 million contract with Knicks
National Basketball Association

OG Anunoby will reportedly sign five-year, $212.5 million contract with Knicks

Updated Jun. 26, 2024 6:35 p.m. ET

The New York Knicks gave up quite a bit to trade for OG Anunoby this past season. The talented two-way wing will reportedly be sticking around. 

ESPN reports Anunoby will sign a five-year deal worth 212.5 million to remain in New York.

Anunoby joined the Knicks after beginning his career with the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season through 50 total regular-season games with the Raptors (27 games) and Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks made another big trade for Mikal Bridges Tuesday, dealing five first-round picks to Brooklyn for another of the NBA's best two-way players. New York appears poised to go into next year as one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Knicks reportedly acquire Mikal Bridges from Nets for Bojan Boganovic, picks

Knicks reportedly acquire Mikal Bridges from Nets for Bojan Boganovic, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes