OG Anunoby will reportedly sign five-year, $212.5 million contract with Knicks
Updated Jun. 26, 2024 6:35 p.m. ET
The New York Knicks gave up quite a bit to trade for OG Anunoby this past season. The talented two-way wing will reportedly be sticking around.
ESPN reports Anunoby will sign a five-year deal worth 212.5 million to remain in New York.
Anunoby joined the Knicks after beginning his career with the Toronto Raptors. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game last season through 50 total regular-season games with the Raptors (27 games) and Knicks.
The Knicks made another big trade for Mikal Bridges Tuesday, dealing five first-round picks to Brooklyn for another of the NBA's best two-way players. New York appears poised to go into next year as one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.
