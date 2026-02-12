Justin Verlander on Tigers' Reunion: 'I Thought There Was a Chance I Come Back'

Justin Verlander's return to the Detroit Tigers is a testament to his own longevity and the team's increased relevance over the past couple of years.

Verlander said Thursday he knew he might someday come back, but it's been a long road for both him and the franchise. Verlander agreed to a $13 million, one-year deal with Detroit earlier this week. He last pitched for the Tigers in 2017 before he was traded to the Houston Astros during that season.

"At that time, when I left, I thought that there was a chance that I could come back and potentially help the team in a full-circle thing when they’re good again," said Verlander, who turns 43 next week. "As of a few years ago, it didn't seem like that. Especially a couple years ago, when I had the neck injury and things were uncertain."

Verlander was part of two pennant-winning teams in more than a decade spent with the Tigers, and he was the AL MVP in 2011. When Detroit reached a point where it needed to rebuild, Verlander was traded and finally won two World Series titles with the Astros.

The Tigers didn't make it back to the postseason until 2024, but they made it again last year behind a new ace, two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Verlander said he was open to a return this offseason, although it didn't seem the feeling was entirely mutual at first. But now the Tigers have lost right-hander Reese Olson for the season following shoulder surgery.

"At first, it didn't seem like there was much room for me," Verlander said. "Unfortunately, there were some things that happened recently where some innings that I think they were planning on aren't going to be filled. I think that opened the door."

Reporting by The Associated Press