2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Jokic favored to repeat; Embiid, Wembanyama rise

With the Boston Celtics winning their 18th championship in franchise history a few weeks ago, the 2023-2024 season has come to an end.

We are officially turning the page to the 2024-2025 season, which means it's time to dive into the regular-season MVP market.

As the winner of the NBA's most coveted award in three of the last four seasons, Nikola Jokic (+350) opens up as the favorite.

Jokic is coming off another historic season, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 79 games, leading the Denver Nuggets to the second seed in the Western Conference.

Let's take a look at the opening NBA MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 1.

2024-25 NBA MVP odds:

Nikola Jokic: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Luka Doncic: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Joel Embiid: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Anthony Edwards: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jayson Tatum: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jalen Brunson: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Victor Wembanyama: +2200 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Stephen Curry: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ja Morant: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Embiid currently has third-shortest odds.

After Paul George signed a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Embid's MVP odds dropped from +700 to +600.

After winning the MVP in 2023, Embiid only played in 39 games last season as he battled injuries. He missed 29 games after suffering a torn meniscus in a Jan. 30 game at Golden State. He came back from the injury but appeared less than healthy the rest of the season.

Embiid still averaged 34.7 points and 11.0 rebounds in the games that he did play in.

The Philly superstar has the third-highest handle placed on him at 11.9%, only trailing Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8%) and Luka Doncic (28.5%).

Wembanyama, the 2023-2024 Rookie of the Year, opened up at +4000 after a historic inaugural season in which he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-leading 3.6 blocks.

He is now only 22-1 to win the award.

Currently, Wembanyama has the third-highest ticket percentage at 13.1%.

