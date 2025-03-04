LeBron James becomes first-ever player to reach 50,000 career NBA points
LeBron James is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but the Los Angeles Lakers star just set a new personal mark on Tuesday.
In the Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening, James eclipsed 50,000 career points (regular season plus postseason). He reached the 50,000 mark when he hit a left-wing 3-pointer off a pass from Luka Doncic in the first quarter.
This season, James is averaging 25.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.0/39.6/76.8. The Lakers are 38-21 and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference after a recent six-game winning streak.
The 40-year-old James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, six-time All-Defensive honoree and 20-time All-NBA honoree. He has spent the past six-plus seasons with the Lakers, which was preceded by a pair of stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10 and 2014-18) and a four-year stint with the Miami Heat (2010-14).
