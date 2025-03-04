National Basketball Association
LeBron James becomes first-ever player to reach 50,000 career NBA points
National Basketball Association

LeBron James becomes first-ever player to reach 50,000 career NBA points

Published Mar. 4, 2025 10:52 p.m. ET

LeBron James is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but the Los Angeles Lakers star just set a new personal mark on Tuesday.

In the Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening, James eclipsed 50,000 career points (regular season plus postseason). He reached the 50,000 mark when he hit a left-wing 3-pointer off a pass from Luka Doncic in the first quarter. 

This season, James is averaging 25.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.0/39.6/76.8. The Lakers are 38-21 and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference after a recent six-game winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, six-time All-Defensive honoree and 20-time All-NBA honoree. He has spent the past six-plus seasons with the Lakers, which was preceded by a pair of stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10 and 2014-18) and a four-year stint with the Miami Heat (2010-14).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NBA championship odds: Lakers, Warriors charging up oddsboard

2024-25 NBA championship odds: Lakers, Warriors charging up oddsboard

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes