2025 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Thunder lead mid-season check-in

We're at the midway point of the NBA season, so let's take a look at how teams are doing.

The clear runaway squads are the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-6) and Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7), who both have a 6 1/2-game lead over the second-place teams in their respective conferences. Barring any big surprises, I expect both teams to remain atop the rankings this season. The real question is ... do they have enough experience to make noise in the playoffs?

Now, for the teams who are most impressively clawing their way up the ladder. Both the LA Clippers (24-17) and Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) are on a bit of a heater, each having won four games in a row.

The Clippers recently returned two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard to their roster after he missed the first 34 games of the season because of his right knee recovery. If he continues to find his rhythm and can remain healthy, the Clippers could make some real noise. After all, their last week included a 59-point win over Brooklyn and a 29-point win over Portland. But, let's be real, their most recent victory Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers (116-102) was probably the sweetest of them all, considering it was the first time they hosted the 17-time NBA champions, who they shared an arena with for far too long in their books.

As for the Bucks, they've won eight of their last 11 games and are continuing to do a great job of turning their season around despite their sputtering 2-8 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo has emphasized that the difference is simple: The team now trusts each other.

Now, for what we all care most about: The drama. The team currently winning the greatest soap opera award is the Miami Heat, who recently knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers from being the frontrunners for that honor.

Jimmy Butler, who has made it clear he wants to be traded, returned to the Heat on Saturday after serving a seven-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." After finishing with 18 points in 33 minutes in a 133-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets, he pleaded "no comment" when asked if the situation could be fixed. With the trade deadline fast approaching, buckle up your seatbelts. Things could get very interesting.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

