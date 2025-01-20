National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Thunder lead mid-season check-in
National Basketball Association

2025 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Thunder lead mid-season check-in

Published Jan. 20, 2025 8:25 p.m. ET
Melissa Rohlin
Melissa Rohlin
FOX Sports NBA Writer

We're at the midway point of the NBA season, so let's take a look at how teams are doing. 

The clear runaway squads are the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-6) and Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7), who both have a 6 1/2-game lead over the second-place teams in their respective conferences. Barring any big surprises, I expect both teams to remain atop the rankings this season. The real question is ... do they have enough experience to make noise in the playoffs? 

Now, for the teams who are most impressively clawing their way up the ladder. Both the LA Clippers (24-17) and Milwaukee Bucks (24-17) are on a bit of a heater, each having won four games in a row. 

The Clippers recently returned two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard to their roster after he missed the first 34 games of the season because of his right knee recovery. If he continues to find his rhythm and can remain healthy, the Clippers could make some real noise. After all, their last week included a 59-point win over Brooklyn and a 29-point win over Portland. But, let's be real, their most recent victory Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers (116-102) was probably the sweetest of them all, considering it was the first time they hosted the 17-time NBA champions, who they shared an arena with for far too long in their books.  

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Bucks, they've won eight of their last 11 games and are continuing to do a great job of turning their season around despite their sputtering 2-8 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo has emphasized that the difference is simple: The team now trusts each other.

RELATED: Damian Lillard is out for 'revenge' with Bucks after 'toughest year of my life'

Now, for what we all care most about: The drama. The team currently winning the greatest soap opera award is the Miami Heat, who recently knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers from being the frontrunners for that honor. 

Jimmy Butler, who has made it clear he wants to be traded, returned to the Heat on Saturday after serving a seven-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." After finishing with 18 points in 33 minutes in a 133-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets, he pleaded "no comment" when asked if the situation could be fixed. With the trade deadline fast approaching, buckle up your seatbelts. Things could get very interesting. 

Here are our rankings:

  1. Cleveland Cavaliers
  2. Oklahoma City Thunder
  3. Boston Celtics
  4. Houston Rockets
  5. Denver Nuggets
  6. Memphis Grizzlies
  7. New York Knicks
  8. Milwaukee Bucks
  9. LA Clippers 
  10. Los Angeles Lakers
  11. Indiana Pacers
  12. Minnesota Timberwolves
  13. Sacramento Kings
  14. Miami Heat
  15. Golden State Warriors
  16. Atlanta Hawks
  17. Phoenix Suns
  18. Orlando Magic 
  19. Dallas Mavericks
  20. Detroit Pistons 
  21. Philadelphia 76ers
  22. San Antonio Spurs
  23. New Orleans Pelicans
  24. Chicago Bulls 
  25. Portland Trail Blazers
  26. Brooklyn Nets.
  27. Utah Jazz
  28. Charlotte Hornets
  29. Toronto Raptors
  30. Washington Wizards

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LiAngelo Ball performs 'Tweaker' right before Lions-Commanders gets wild

LiAngelo Ball performs 'Tweaker' right before Lions-Commanders gets wild

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes